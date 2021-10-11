Urban Meyer and Trevor Lawrence at crossroads after Jaguars' defeat to Titans in Week 5

Head coach Urban Meyer and the Jacksonville Jaguars are now 0-5 after a 37-19 loss to divisional foe Tennessee Titans at home. The Jaguars have now lost 20 straight games dating back to their sole win in 2020.

The hopes and aspirations the Jaguars organization had with rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence and Urban Meyer have seemingly disappeared. And it seems that the belief the two have in each other is dwindling as well.

Urban Meyer and Trevor Lawrence are on different pages following loss

After the game, Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer was asked about his rookie quarterback not performing a "quarterback sneak" on a fourth down when the team was on the Tennessee Titans one-yard line. Instead, they chose to give the ball to running back Carlos Hyde.

Demetrius Harvey @Demetrius82 #Jaguars HC Urban Meyer says that Trevor Lawrence is not yet comfortable with the QB sneak. He admits it sounds silly, but they haven’t practiced it enough. #Jaguars HC Urban Meyer says that Trevor Lawrence is not yet comfortable with the QB sneak. He admits it sounds silly, but they haven’t practiced it enough.

Meyer said he didn't feel that Lawrence was ready to do a quarterback sneak just yet.

“He’s not quite comfortable with that yet. I know that might sound silly, but if you’ve never done it, it’s something that we need to keep [working on] so that we can make that call in that situation,” Meyer told reporters.

Lawrence himself disagreed with Meyer's comments when it was his turn to talk to the media after the game.

PFF @PFF Highest-graded rookie QBs on 20+ yard throws🚀 Justin Fields - 97.6

🚀 Zach Wilson - 91.6

…

♦️ Mac Jones - 62.4

♦️ Trevor Lawrence - 61.8 Highest-graded rookie QBs on 20+ yard throws🚀 Justin Fields - 97.6

🚀 Zach Wilson - 91.6

…

♦️ Mac Jones - 62.4

♦️ Trevor Lawrence - 61.8 https://t.co/f4PHPrJgDI

“No. I feel comfortable. Obviously I haven’t run it in a game, but I feel comfortable … no, QB sneak is something we can always get to and I feel comfortable with.”

It appears that it wasn't Lawrence who wasn't ready, but more so Meyer and his play-callers. When down by 12 points with under two minutes to go and on the one-yard line, allowing Lawrence to execute the play would have given the rookie confidence and the team as well.

The decision may not have won the game for the Jaguars, but it could put yet another obstacle in the way of the Jaguars and how Meyer is coaching his team. It appears that there is indeed a lack of communication between both sides.

Also Read

Urban Meyer is already in hot water with his team for a video that surfaced last week of him with a woman at a bar in Ohio. That occurred just days after Meyer elected not to travel home with the Jaguars after a Thursday night loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Now, he and his rookie quarterback have a different opinion of play calling, leaving many to wonder how long this losing streak will last?

Edited by LeRon Haire