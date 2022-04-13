NFL analyst insists players hesitate to play for the Patriots because of Bill Belichick

The New England Patriots haven't had too much luck in free agency and some people, including NFL Analyst John Middlekauff, think it's because of their head coach, Bill Belichick.

Middlekauff voiced his opinion that Bill Belichick's approach may be hurting his team, stating:

"If you want to play for the Patriots you're just like, it's gonna suck, it's gonna be really hard, but I'm gonna win a title and then once the Chiefs did it like you go to Andy he's much more inviting. He's not as angry, but you knew you could win too. So you would go to one of those two places like rehab your career and it would work and you would win."

Bill Belichick has a reputation for being a hard-nosed coach, which Middlekauff argues makes players hesitant to join his team.

Middlekauff continues to explain why players may be more interested in playing for Sean McVay and Andy Reid than Bill Belichick.

The Patriots was more difficult just because you gotta deal with Bill everyday. Andy he's just easier to deal with. Now Sean McVay is much more of the Andy descent right of just nice guy easy to deal with as long as you again you got to be a pro and handle your business, but you're gonna win and then the location you're gonna be in Los Angeles."

Bill Belichick's approach has worked

A lot of players may not like Belichick's approach, but it has proven to work. The man has six Super Bowl rings, more than any coach in the league right now, including Sean McVay and Andy Reid combined.

He is a no-nonsense coach. He expects excellence out of his players and if you go to the Patriots; you have to play up to that level.

Quarterback Mac Jones even said when he was drafted by the Patriots that, in reality, this is where he wanted to go, not the Chicago Bears, not the San Francisco 49ers, but to the Patriots.

The Patriots are the standard in the league and that's mainly because of Belichick.

Belichik's difficult approach may turn off some free agents, but it seems unlikely the incredibly successful head coach will make drastic changes anytime soon.

