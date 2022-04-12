Top 5 NFL HCs with most playoff wins 

The success of NFL head coaches is often judged by their winning percentage. The best ones of all time are generally those who win the most games.

This trend becomes even more important in the postseason when the stakes are at their highest. Here are five head coaches in NFL history who have accumulated the most-ever playoff wins.

#5 - Joe Gibbs, Washington Commanders - 17 playoff wins

Washington head coach Joe Gibbs

Joe Gibbs was one of the best head coaches of his generation and is on the list of all-time greats for everything he accomplished in Washington. His legendary postseason coaching statistics are among the best ever.

He was known to coach his teams to consistently win football games using the old-school ground and pound philosophy.

Gibbs helped Washington win three Super Bowl rings during his Hall of Fame run as their head coach. He has accumulated an impressive 17-7 career record in the postseason.

His .708 winning percentage in the postseason is the best in NFL history among all head coaches with at least 15 playoff game appearances in their careers.

#3 (tied) - Don Shula, Baltimore Colts and Miami Dolphins - 19 playoff wins

Miami Dolphins head coach Don Shula

Don Shula is the NFL's all-time most successful coach with 347 career victories, including 19 in the playoffs. He won two Super Bowl rings with the Miami Dolphins and an NFL Championship with the Baltimore Colts, prior to the merger with the AFL.

Miami Dolphins#1🏈🍊🐬 @myhoops44 The superior man blames himself. The inferior man blames others...Don Shula The superior man blames himself. The inferior man blames others...Don Shula https://t.co/KGbd42GZ9F

Shula's first Super Bowl ring with the Dolphins was part of the only perfect season in NFL history. They are still the only team since the merger to complete an entire regular season and postseason without losing a single game.

#3 (Tied) - Andy Reid, Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs - 19 playoff wins

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid

Only two of the top-ten coaches in the list for most career playoff wins are active going into the 2022 season. But both are in the top three, including Andy Reid.

He earned 10 career postseason victories and one Super Bowl appearance with the Philadelphia Eagles. After this, Reid won nine playoff games and one Super Bowl ring in two appearances with the Kansas City Chiefs.

He has been catapulting himself higher in the rankings of the all-time great head coaches in recent years.

#2 - Tom Landry, Dallas Cowboys - 20 playoff wins

Dallas Cowboys head coach Tom Landry

Tom Landry is one of the only two head coaches in the history who currently have at least 20 career victories in the playoffs.

All of his 20 wins and 36 games were during his legendary career as the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys. He won two Super Bowl rings and was one of two head coaches, along with Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Chuck Noll, who dominated the entire 1970s decade.

#1 - Bill Belichick, Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots - 31 playoff wins

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick

NFL on CBS 🏈 @NFLonCBS Best point differential since 2000



Patriots +2910*

Steelers +1523

Packers +1495

Ravens +1487

Eagles +1145



*Bill Belichick first season in NE Best point differential since 2000Patriots +2910*Steelers +1523Packers +1495Ravens +1487Eagles +1145*Bill Belichick first season in NE https://t.co/DDFdftOigq

While Bill Belichick is an absolute legend for the New England Patriots, he earned his first career playoff victory as the head coach of the Cleveland Browns.

Another 30 wins and all six Super Bowl rings happened during his unmatched career with the Patriots.

He could retire today and easily be the greatest head coach of all time, but Bill Belichick continues to add to his impressive list of accomplishments. He continues to be the Patriots head coach entering the 2022 NFL season.

Edited by Akshay Saraswat