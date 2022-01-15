NFL analyst names the coach Broncos should hire as HC to lure Aaron Rodgers away from Green Bay

As the NFL playoffs begin, Aaron Rodgers' future remains a mystery. Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers finished the regular-season as the no.1 seed in the NFC and are one of the favorite to make the Super Bowl. But Rodgers is yet to commit to the Packers long-term, leaving the door open for trade rumors to teams like the Denver Broncos to circulate.

That said, the Broncos must hire a new head coach before pursuing a trade for Aaron Rodgers. According to Broncos insider Benjamin Albright, there's one coach the Broncos should consider more than any other to lure the reigning MVP to town. Albright is talking about Rodgers' quarterbacks coach in Green Bay, Luke Getsy.

#Getsy If you're a Broncos fan looking to "lure" Aaron Rodgers...you're probably looking at the wrong name in the HC candidate list. If you're a Broncos fan looking to "lure" Aaron Rodgers...you're probably looking at the wrong name in the HC candidate list.#Getsy

How Luke Getsy can lure Aaron Rodgers away from the Packers to the Broncos

The Broncos have already heeded Albright's advice of looking at Getsy as an option for the head coaching job. They interviewed him Friday, the second of numerous interviews they've scheduled with candidates.

Getsy has worked with the Packers organization since 2014. That's except for the 2018 season when he coached at Mississippi State. He began his career as a quality control coach before earning a promotion to wide receiver coach in 2016.

He was re-hired by the Packers as quarterbacks coach when Matt LeFleur got the head coaching job in 2019. Since then, he's developed a good relationship with Rodgers, who has spoken publicly about the respect he has for his coach.

as they get set to interview for the @DenverChannel Aaron Rodgers talking about Nathaniel Hackett and Luke Getsy today -as they get set to interview for the #Broncos head coaches job with George Paton. #Broncos Country #Packers Aaron Rodgers talking about Nathaniel Hackett and Luke Getsy today -as they get set to interview for the #Broncos head coaches job with George Paton. #BroncosCountry #Packers @DenverChannel https://t.co/biUkSDufR0

Getsy is in a position to become offensive coordinator should Nathaniel Hackett get a head coaching job elsewhere. It's hard to say who Rodgers would choose to follow in that instance.

Winning is the ultimate motivator for Aaron Rodgers. If the Packers win the Super Bowl, Rodgers is projected return to Green Bay for another season in hopes of defending his championship.

Rodgers appears to have smoothed the rocky waters with general manager Brian Gutekunst. Their shaky relationship was initially one of the driving forces in Rodgers leaving for a new team like the Broncos.

Rubén Ibeas @Rubenibg Respuesta de Aaron Rodgers a la pregunta sobre su relación con Brian Gutekunst. ¿Regalo de Reyes adelantado? ¿O palabras bonitas para cerrar su etapa sin problemas?

Os leo. Respuesta de Aaron Rodgers a la pregunta sobre su relación con Brian Gutekunst. ¿Regalo de Reyes adelantado? ¿O palabras bonitas para cerrar su etapa sin problemas? Os leo. https://t.co/IVKaWQ34ED

The Broncos are conducting at least eight more interviews with head coaching candidates. Time will tell who they hire and whether they chose one of the Packers' candidates.

The wide receiver trio of Courtland Sutton, Tim Patrick, and Jerry Jeudi could also entice Rodgers to make a move. But if Albright's report is correct, perhaps Aaron Rodgers is more concerned with leadership at the head coaching position in determining his plans.

