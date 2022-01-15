Davante Adams offers insight into his and Aaron Rodgers' future in Green Bay 

The 2021 offseason was marked by Davante Adams and Aaron Rodgers' constant comments about leaving the team. Based on Adams' most recent comments, 2022 could be a similar situation. Here's the lowdown on what was said and how it sets up the 2022 offseason.

According to the Richard Sherman podcast via PFF, Davante Adams hasn't recommitted to Green Bay. That said, he hasn't ruled out a return yet. Basically, he said he will reevaluate the situation after the season.

"We'll revisit it after the season, hopefully with a ring," Adams said.

The second part of the comment gives reason to believe that winning a ring this season could have an impact on Adams' final decision to leave Green Bay. But based on his history of comments, it seems that Adams and Aaron Rodgers are a package deal. Either Green Bay will keep both players this offseason or neither.

Are Davante Adams and Aaron Rodgers in for a rollercoaster of an offseason?

With both Rodgers and Adams getting on in years yet still playing outstandingly, the pair are likely close to giving themselves ultimatums in deciding where they would like to see out the rest of their respective careers.

Heading into the 2020 season, there was a moment when both the quarterback and wide receiver were going to be playing for a different team. Rodgers was in the middle of his holdout and Adams was telling people that, without the quarterback, his future with the team was dicey at best.

As it stands, Aaron Rodgers has not fully committed to Green Bay, so logically, Adams remains mum on his future too.

However, recent statements by his back-to-back All Pro wide receiver have given off the impression that tensions have softened between the quarterback and the front office, which Rodgers himself hinted at recently.

If relations continue on their current course, it looks like the quarterback will be playing for Green Bay in 2022. We will have to all wait and see if Brett Favre's former understudy will be at training camp in July. Should that be the case then we can expect Adams to be there too.

Some have speculated that the quarterback never intended to leave the Packers in the first place. What is clear, however, is that Rodgers has lamented a lack of talent on his roster compared to other super teams have had in years past. The Packers regularly shun free agency while other teams go all-in for a championship.

As such, the quarterback is left to pick up the slack and will his team to victory, usually with the help of his star wideout Adams. Rodgers couldn't force his team to get more ammunition.

But perhaps by holding out and making his team believe this could be the last season with him, he could receive a greater level of commitment and effort this offseason. That could push the Packers over the hump if they reach the NFC championship game for the third time in three seasons.

