NFL analyst names team he believes will trump Cowboys to win NFC East crown

The Dallas Cowboys entered the offseason as the favorites to repeat their performance of winning NFC East division, according to both fans and NFL pundits alike. But that was before the offseason gathered steam and teams began making moves akin to a game of chess.

According to NFL analyst Chris Canty, the Philadelphia Eagles have made enough moves to be projected as the favorites to overtake the Cowboys as winners of the NFC East in 2022.

Canty, while speaking on ESPN's Get Up, stated his belief that the Eagles have got players that can smoothen their path to success in the NFC East.

"I'm buying into the Philadelphia Eagles and Jalen Hurts. I love what they did around him...trading for AJ Brown, a guy that can be dominant in the play action passing game, those intermediate to deep routes and compliments DeVonta Smith and Quez Watkins. Defensively they've got Jordan Davis added to new linebackers in Hassan Reddick and Nakobe Dean and they added James Bradbury, sneaky late all season signing. That Eagles team is ready to roll."

Canty believes that all of the offensive and defensive additions made by the Eagles in the offseason have positioned quarterback Jalen Hurts and the team to overthrow the Dallas Cowboys in 2022 and win the NFC East.

The team made positive strides last season - Hurts' second - by making the playoffs with a record of 9-8.

Despite losing to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Divisional Round of last year's playoffs, the team will look to build upon those foundational steps in 2022.

Can the Cowboys hold off a promising NFC East division and get to the Super Bowl?

NFC Wild Card Playoffs - San Francisco 49ers v Dallas Cowboys

A funny thing happened last season to the Dallas Cowboys on their way to, as many believed, at a minimum, representing the NFC in the championship game.

After dropping the opening game of the season by two points to the Buccaneers, the team rallied to six consecutive victories. But things seemed to change once quarterback Dak Prescott injured his right calf in an overtime victory over the New England Patriots.

Before the injury, the offense was flying high as Prescott was an early-season candidate for NFL MVP. The injury appears to have altered the chemistry and offensive flow the team had worked so hard to attain.

In 2022, not only have the Philadelphia Eagles gotten stronger but so have the Washington Commanders and New York Giants.

The Commanders traded for former Colts and Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, while the Giants hired former Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll to be their head coach.

Wentz is considered an upgrade from Tyler Heinicke, who played admirably in his stead but was not the longterm answer for the team.

Brian Daboll proved to be a major part of why the Buffalo Bills and quarterback Josh Allen have shown so much progress on the offensive side of the football.

The Cowboys are well-equipped to once again win the NFC East with players such as Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott, Micah Parsons, and Trevon Diggs. But the margin for error has narrowed in a division that should no longer be referred to as the 'NFC Least'.

Edited by Akshay Saraswat