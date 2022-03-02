"This is a ransom letter" - NFL analyst left fuming over statement released by Kyler Murray's agent

Kyler Murray's agent, Erik Burkhardt, released a statement on Monday saying that his agent wants to return to the Arizona Cardinals but wants a long-term contract.

Murray, who has only been in the league for three years, expects to get paid as a fifth-year starter despite not yet carrying his team to an NFC Championship game. In fact, he has yet to make it past the first round of the playoffs.

NFL insider Michael Lombardi released his own statement via Twitter on how he feels about the previous statement from Kyler Murray's agent.

Michael Lombardi @mlombardiNFL

"This is a ransom letter. Don't let the fact he has two more years on his current deal affect the story or the fact he has played poorly the last half of the season two years in a row. What makes this worse is they believe this release will garner public support. JOKE."

"This is a ransom letter. Don't let the fact that he has two more years on his current deal affect the story or the fact he has played poorly the last half of the season two years in a row. What makes this worse is (that) they believe this release will garner public support. JOKE."

Fans and other NFL analysts alike pretty much had the same thought when they saw the letter from Kyler Murray's agent. It's hard to take them seriously when you see second-year starters such as Joe Burrow and Justin Herbert have already proven their worth to their respective teams.

Burrow returned from a knee injury to lead his team to the Super Bowl in his second year and Herbert has already thrown for more yards combined in his first two years as a starter than Murray.

Herbert threw for over 4,000 yards as a rookie and 5,000 yards in his second year, something that Kyler Murray hasn't done yet in three years.

Arizona Cardinals have yet to respond to Kyler Murray

What does Cardinals management think about Murray's demands? So far nothing as the organization hasn't said two words publicly about what their plans are when it comes to his contract.

Restructing Kyler Murray's contract is likely only one issue the team is currently facing and many think the former Heisman Trophy winner may have overplayed his hand.

Dave Kluge @DaveKluge



So naturally, his agent released an immature statement all about Kyler that points fingers at the Cardinals. That’ll show ‘em. Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter A statement from Cardinals’ QB Kyler Murray’s agent, @ErikBurkhardt A statement from Cardinals’ QB Kyler Murray’s agent, @ErikBurkhardt: https://t.co/qsWGZIZ0jB Reports recently came out that the Cardinals view Kyler Murray as “self-centered, immature, and finger pointer.”So naturally, his agent released an immature statement all about Kyler that points fingers at the Cardinals. That’ll show ‘em. twitter.com/adamschefter/s… Reports recently came out that the Cardinals view Kyler Murray as “self-centered, immature, and finger pointer.”So naturally, his agent released an immature statement all about Kyler that points fingers at the Cardinals. That’ll show ‘em. twitter.com/adamschefter/s…

He hasn't accomplished as much as some other players with the same tenure and that may be a sticking point for the organization when it comes to contract negotiations.

It took Dallas Cowboys starting quarterback Dak Prescott years before he was able to make $40 million a season with the team and he has also failed to get further than the Divisional Round of the playoffs in his career.

However, Prescott has put up better numbers than Murray and he's at least taken the Cowboys to the second-round of the playoffs. The Cowboys were also without their quarterback for most of the 2020 season as he suffered a fractured ankle.

Murray has done a lot in Arizona, but maybe not enough to deserve what he is asking for. Before all of this took place, it was reported that neither he nor the team were on good terms and this "ransom note" seems to have made things worse.

