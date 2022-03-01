NFL insider questions if Kyler Murray is willing to take the next step in stalling contract negotiations 

Kyler Murray will be one of the NFL's most prominent talking points during the NFL Draft combine this week. Murray wants to be re-signed by the Arizona Cardinals, who are uncertain if they want to commit to him long-term after just three seasons.

Murray's agent, Eric Burkhardt, released a long-winded statement Monday arguing why the quarterback merits a new contract and a raise in a post that hasn't sat right with some people.

NFL Network insider Peter Schrager gave his thoughts on Kyler Murray on Tuesday's Good Morning Football. Schrager posed the question of whether or not the former No. 1 pick is willing to hold out of training camp or go as far as to not play until he has a new contract.

“So for all the public statements that Eric Burkhardt wants to make. For all of the Instagram posts and different font sizes they want to do. It's not exactly going to just make it happen," Schrager said. "The question is, is Kyler willing to go the next step? Is he willing to sit out camp? Is he willing to take off the year until he gets paid? Is he willing to demand a trade? Because it doesn't necessarily happen on the player's terms, and I'll go one step further. Michael Bidwell, this would be the biggest contract he's ever given to anybody.”

It's a legitimate question from Schrager as the Cardinals could be holding off, for now, to see if Kyler Murray is all bark and no bite. Schrager added that he hopes everything can get sorted out between the two sides.

“Hopefully, the cooler heads can prevail and there won’t be animosity that comes out of this entire situation," Schrager said. "Because don't make any mistake about it. That post going out yesterday morning was orchestrated and was real. It was a message to the Cardinals from Kyler’s camp. Whether the Cardinals respond and say ‘Oh, yes, please, of course, we'll do whatever you want.’ Or they just laugh and say, ‘Hey, we'll take our time,’ is really what the next step is going to be.”

Cardinals will have to address Kyler Murray on Tuesday

The Cardinals will have to address Kyler Murray's ongoing saga on Tuesday at the draft combine. General manager Steve Keim will speak with the media at 3 pm EST. Murray is guaranteed to be the primary focus of the reporters on the scene.

Murray's camp put out their statement knowing the team would have to address it in the coming days.

Time will tell whether the two sides can come to a decision or not. Regardless, Murray's attempt at getting the public on his side to pressure the organization has backfired more than it's helped.

Former players and NFL insiders have questioned his love for the game and leadership for not conducting this business behind closed doors.

Whatever happens to Murray, his 2022 season will be critical in proving his critics wrong.

