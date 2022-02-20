NFL analyst predicts which NFL franchise will draft highly-touted prospect Kayvon Thibodeaux

Oregon defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux is expected to be a first-round draft selection in the 2022 NFL Draft. Which team decides to draft him will continue to be a toss-up until draft day.

But radio host Colin Cowherd reported this week that he heard Thibodeaux is expected to be drafted by the New York Giants, who will draft at number five and seven.

On his "The Colin Cowherd Podcast" this week, his guest was Action Network CCO Chad Millman. In a conversation about the Super Bowl and the events surrounding the big event, Millman asked Cowherd if he heard any rumors of interest.

"Kayvon Thibodeaux, the defensive end from Oregon. He thinks he’s going to the New York Giants.”-Colin Cowherd

Cowherd said that he overheard from unnamed sources at Super Bowl parties that this is what the young defensive end believes will happen on draft day.

Will the New York Giants draft DE Kayvon Thibodeaux?

Oregon State v Oregon

There's still about two months left until the 2022 NFL Draft, and the NFL Combine and Pro Day are telling as to which teams will draft certain positions and players.

As of right now, the New York Giants hold the fifth and seventh-round draft picks in the first round.

PFF Draft @PFF_College Power Five EDGE’s with the most tackles for loss/no gain since 2019



🥇 Josh Paschal: 37

🥈 Yasir Abdullah: 29

🥉 Kayvon Thibodeaux: 27 Power Five EDGE’s with the most tackles for loss/no gain since 2019🥇 Josh Paschal: 37🥈 Yasir Abdullah: 29🥉 Kayvon Thibodeaux: 27 https://t.co/DW3dZUldkv

The New York Giants are in need of a powerful edge rusher and the former Oregon star brings just that with his size and power.

With two early draft picks so close together, if the Giants choose not to draft him at five, they can roll the dice and try and draft him at seven in hopes that the Carolina Panthers won't with the sixth pick.

The Giants could also decide to package the fifth and seventh picks together and move up to get an even higher draft pick if the organization feels that he may get drafted before they get a chance to.

WBG84 @WBG84 #NFLDraft ESPN NFL Draft analyst Todd McShay on Kayvon Thibodeaux to the Giants: "It makes all the sense in the world. The Giants need offensive line help, there's no question about it. But I think they need an edge-rusher just as much." #TogetherBlue ESPN NFL Draft analyst Todd McShay on Kayvon Thibodeaux to the Giants: "It makes all the sense in the world. The Giants need offensive line help, there's no question about it. But I think they need an edge-rusher just as much." #TogetherBlue #NFLDraft https://t.co/3F5GmmzeMX

But the most intriguing part of this rumor, if true, is whether or not Thibodeaux had any communication with the team prior to the reports.

The New York Giants do need help on the defensive side of the ball as much as they do on the offensive side.

With a new head coach in Brian Daboll and a new vision for the Giants in the future, drafting defensive players in the first round instead of offense may be the right direction to go in.

Edited by LeRon Haire