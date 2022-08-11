Aaron Rodgers in the same class as Tom Brady, Joe Montana? NFL analyst argues against Packers QB's legacy

When you think of the all-time best quarterbacks in NFL history, many people think of the likes of Tom Brady, Joe Montana, Peyton Manning, John Elway, etc.

Others may also think of two Packers legends, Aaron Rodgers and Brett Favre. While many people will agree with the inclusion of these two in the list, one person doesn't think Aaron Rodgers compares to the likes of Brady and Montana.

Analyst Chris Russo spoke on First Take and talked about Aaron not mounting up to some of the all-time greats.

"Well, when you're an immortal quarterback, you've got to win these games against San Francisco and Tampa at home. He had two, three and outs in the last four minutes of the Niner game, and they scored 10 points.

"Against Tampa, it's those sort of plays that define overall greatness. He didn't put the ball in the end zone and on that last drive. And that's the little edge to be immortal ala Brady, Unitas, Montana that you have to have."

Russo is referring to Rodgers' post-season struggles. He has only made the Super Bowl once and won, but it's been a struggle for him to get there. In his career, he is 1-4 in NFC Championship games. That will definitely hurt your legacy.

How will yesterday’s loss affect ARod’s legacy? Aaron Rodgers: 1-4 for his career in NFC Championship gamesHow will yesterday’s loss affect ARod’s legacy? https://t.co/TNOj509Itk

Tom Brady and Joe Montana each have four-plus Super Bowl victories in their career while Aaron Rodgers has just one

Aaron Rodgers

While Rodgers is certainly up there on the all-time greatness list, he doesn't compare to Brady.

Brady has an all-time record of seven Super Bowls. San Francisco 49ers legend Joe Montana, and Pittsburgh Steelers legend, Terry Bradshaw, have the second-most by any quarterback with four Super Bowls each.

Troy Aikman has three and many other legendary quarterbacks such as Ben Roethlisberger, Eli Manning, John Elway, Peyton Manning, and Bart Starr each have two.

While all-time greatness status isn't solely based on championship wins, it's probably the biggest factor.

Rodgers recently signed a three-year contract extension with the Packers this off-season.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Aaron Rodgers’ new deal is three years, $150 million - but that’s including this year that he already had. So in actuality, it’s really a two-year, $124 million extension. Aaron Rodgers’ new deal is three years, $150 million - but that’s including this year that he already had. So in actuality, it’s really a two-year, $124 million extension.

If he wins another Super Bowl before he retires, he'll be closer to Brady on the all-time greatness list, but it likely won't be enough for people to think he's greater.

However, Rodgers has had one of the best careers of any player in NFL history. He's still a Super-Bowl winning quarterback who's won league MVP four times, is top-five in almost every major passing category, and is one of the most influential players in Packers history.

