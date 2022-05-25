5 craziest game-winning plays in NFL history

Every week in the NFL, we see some of the biggest superstars in the league pull out magnificent plays. Fans across the league love to see these displays of brilliance.

When the game is on the line at the end of the match, we all love to see drama and excitement unfold. Whether it be a last-second touchdown for the win or an interception to close the game out, pulses are raised by such moments.

There have been plenty of examples of unbelievably crazy game-winning plays in NFL history, and here are five of them.

#5 - Malcolm Butler Interception - Super Bowl XLIX

Super Bowl XLIX - New England Patriots v Seattle Seahawks

In a battle for the ages, Tom Brady of the New England Patriots and Russell Wilson of the Seattle Seahawks faced off in Super Bowl XLIX. It was Wilson who led his team down to the Patriots’ one-yard line with a chance to give the Seahawks a late lead.

However, with just 24 seconds on the clock, Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler intercepted Wilson at the goalline to seal the Super Bowl for Bill Belichick. Many NFL fans across the world wondered why the Seahawks didn’t transfer the ball off to wrecking-ball running-back Marshawn Lynch. But we’ll never know as Butler sealed a famous win.

#4 - The 'Immaculate Reception'

Franco Harris and the Immaculate Reception

The 'Immaculate Reception' in the 1972 AFC Divisional Round will go down as one of the most famous plays in NFL history. Of course, it’s even more well known as it was a crazy game-winner.

With just 22 seconds left on the clock and the Pittsburgh Steelers trailing the Oakland Raiders 7-6, Steelers quarterback Terry Bradshaw threw a ball downfield that was broken up by Raiders safety Jack Tatum. But the ball was deflected into the hands of Steelers fullback Franco Harris, who ran it in for a 60-yard touchdown.

The 'Immaculate Reception' was later voted the greatest and most controversial play in NFL history by NFL Films.

#3 - The Miracle in Motown

Richard Rodgers and the Miracle in Motown

Aaron Rodgers has consistently proven over the last 15 years that he’s one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history. This was on show during a divisional matchup between the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions in 2015.

Down two points as time expired, Rodgers had the Packers at their own 39-yard line, needing to go for a Hail Mary pass to try to salvage a win.

Rodgers rolled to his right and let it rip downfield, where the Packers tight end contested for it against three Lions defenders to bring the ball in for a game-winning touchdown.

Pandemonium ensued at Ford Field with Aaron Rodgers throwing his helmet off in celebration, as Lions players and fans looked both shocked and dumfounded.

#2 - Minneapolis Miracle

Divisional Round - New Orleans Saints v Minnesota Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings had a miracle of their own during the 2017 NFC Divisional matchup against the New Orleans Saints. With just 10 seconds left on the clock and down one point, Case Keenum had his team on their own 39-yard line and would only have time for one more play.

So, he threw one up to star wide receiver Stefon Diggs. Diggs was one-on-one with Saints safety Marcus Williams, who misjudged the flight of the ball, allowing Diggs to make the grab, turn around, and run it in for a walk-off touchdown as time expired.

Crazy celebrations ensued as Diggs was surrounded by his Vikings teammates, while Saints quarterback Drew Brees couldn’t believe what he’d just witnessed.

#1 - Justin Tucker Record Breaker

Baltimore Ravens v Detroit Lions

To top the list, we have a play we hadn’t seen before, and will arguably never see again. Down 16-17 against the Detroit Lions, Lamar Jackson led the Baltimore Ravens into a long, long field goal territory, setting up All-Pro kicker Justin Tucker with a 66-yard attempt.

Matt Prater of the Denver Broncos held the record for the longest field goal with a 64-yard bomb in 2013, before Tucker stepped up with just three seconds on the clock to sink the 66-yard attempt.

The kick felt as though it was in slow motion, bouncing off the crossbar and through the uprights, leaving everyone, including Tucker, stunned with what they had just witnessed.

The Ravens won the game 19-17. But no one will ever forget seeing Tucker set an NFL record for the longest field goal with the last action of the game to make league history.

Edited by Akshay Saraswat