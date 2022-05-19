5 best NFL revenge games of all-time

In the NFL, some of the best storylines to come out have to do with revenge games. Revenge games can take place for a number of reasons, such as a legend changing teams and wanting to go back and get one over on his former employers.

Or, it could be a disgruntled player made to leave a team and wanting to let his old side know exactly how valuable of a football player he is.

The bad blood surrounding these matchups makes it an intriguing watch for NFL fans across the world. Here are five of the best revenge games of all-time.

#5 - Steve Smith vs the Carolina Panthers (2014)

Carolina Panthers v Baltimore Ravens

Steve Smith spent the first 13 years of his NFL career with the Carolina Panthers after being drafted in 2001, until his departure following the 2013 season. Just a few months later, he switched to the Baltimore Ravens, and when they faced up against Carolina, Smith tore them to shreds.

Smith caught seven passes for 139 yards and two touchdowns as the Ravens beat the Panthers 38-10. One of Smith’s touchdown catches wasn’t even a pass intended for him as he caught a tipped ball from a teammate, proving that luck can be on your side when you need it most.

Smith didn’t trash talk, like he used to do, after the game. That was, possibly, a sign of respect for his former employers.

#4 - Jon Gruden vs the Oakland Raiders (2003)

Super Bowl XXXVII

Head coach Jon Gruden was traded to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from the Oakland Raiders prior to the 2002 season. So when the pair met in Super Bowl XXXVII, Gruden must have been hoping for a performance for the ages from his team, in his first season in the job.

He got just that as Tampa Bay trounced the Raiders, with Oakland quarterback Rich Gannon being intercepted five times, a Super Bowl record which still stands!

The Buccaneers ran out 48-21 winners, and Gruden got the last laugh as the team that had traded him had been humiliated. He did, however, return to the NFL and to Oakland as head coach in 2018, lasting until 2021.

#3 - Deion Sanders vs the Atlanta Falcons (1994)

Deion Sanders with the San Francisco 49ers

Following a five-year stint with the Atlanta Falcons, Deion Sanders returned to play them as a member of the San Francisco 49ers, and Primetime put on a show.

The 49ers demolished the Falcons in their own stadium 42-3 and Sanders had a 93-yard interception returned for a touchdown.

On one occasion, after he passed the last Falcons player attempting to tackle him, Sanders taunted the Atlanta players on the sideline. He then did his iconic high-step dance as he went into the end zone.

Falcons receiver Andre Rison got into a scuffle with his former teammate Sanders. But the NFL Pro Football Hall of Famer got the last laugh as not only did he get the win, but Rison was held to just 32 yards receiving.

#2 - Joe Montana vs the San Francisco 49ers (1994)

Joe Montana with the Kansas City Chiefs

Speaking of the 49ers, NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Joe Montana had a revenge game against them as a Kansas City Chief in 1994.

Montana’s injury issues had led to the emergence of Steve Young who had taken over as starter and saw Montana traded to the Chiefs before the start of the 1993 season.

When the pair faced off in the 1994 season of NFL, Montana didn’t let his former team forget about his talents, passing for two scores in a 24-17 win. This included passing a touchdown to his offensive lineman Joe Valerio on a trick play.

Montana beat Young, who had replaced him, but Young wouldn't have been too unhappy, as San Francisco would win the Super Bowl that year.

#1 - Brett Favre vs the Green Bay Packers (2009)

Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers

There was only one player who was going to top the NFL revenge game list! Brett Favre spent 16 hugely successful years as the starting quarterback for the Green Bay Packers.

But when this NFL team decided Aaron Rodgers was going to be the future starter, Favre moved to the New York Jets for a year before joining the Packers’ division rival Minnesota Vikings. The Vikings would play Green Bay twice a year.

In Week 8 of NFL that year, Favre returned to Lambeau Field and put on a show, passing for 244 yards and four touchdowns, as the Vikings ran out 38-26 winners. In two games against Green Bay that year, Favre had seven touchdown passes, zero interceptions, and most importantly, two wins.

FOX Sports: NFL @NFLonFOX #NFL100 In honor of the Vikings visiting the Packers, we remember when Brett Favre made his return to Green Bay and what it meant to the Lambeau faithful In honor of the Vikings visiting the Packers, we remember when Brett Favre made his return to Green Bay and what it meant to the Lambeau faithful ⬇️ #NFL100 https://t.co/ZywBY4xhAX

