NFL bye weeks 2023: Breaking down which team will benefit the most

The NFL invests a great deal of time each year in putting the schedule together. While the league exerts every effort to ensure that each team is satisfied, it is hard to please everybody when creating a schedule that includes almost 300 games.

Following a larger schedule, the 2023 NFL season will be only the second time in history that every squad will play 17 games. The new bye week schedule has been one of the biggest developments for the league and the players.

Swift Sports Network @SwiftyNetwork



Best rest differential in the NFL in the last 20 years



Perfect bye week placement and we travel less than any other team in the league this year



#Bears #BearDown #DaBears



youtu.be/pe1fw2DyQQA Bears schedule is more favorable than you thinkBest rest differential in the NFL in the last 20 yearsPerfect bye week placement and we travel less than any other team in the league this year Bears schedule is more favorable than you thinkBest rest differential in the NFL in the last 20 yearsPerfect bye week placement and we travel less than any other team in the league this year#Bears #BearDown #DaBears youtu.be/pe1fw2DyQQA

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

NFL bye week schedule 2023

The NFL schedule has eight bye weeks that are specifically defined. Each squad has been divided into its appropriate weekly division.

Week 5:

Seattle Seahawks

Cleveland Browns

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Los Angeles Chargers

Week 6:

Pittsburgh Steelers

Green Bay Packers

Week 7:

Dallas Cowboys

Houston Texans

Cincinnati Bengals

Carolina Panthers

Tennessee Titans

New York Jets

Week 9:

Jacksonville Jaguars

Detroit Lions

Denver Broncos

San Francisco 49ers

Week 10:

Miami Dolphins

Kansas City Chiefs

Philadelphia Eagles

Los Angeles Rams

Week 11:

Indianapolis Colts

Atlanta Falcons

New Orleans Saints

New England Patriots

Week 13:

Las Vegas Raiders

Baltimore Ravens

Chicago Bears

New York Giants

Minnesota Vikings

Buffalo Bills

Week 14:

Washington Commanders

Arizona Cardinals

𝙏𝙝𝙚𝙎𝙁𝙉𝙞𝙣𝙚𝙧𝙨 @TheSFNiners



#CookTheBirds | #FTTB The #49ers have a stretch where they play against 5 bird teams in a row The #49ers have a stretch where they play against 5 bird teams in a row 🍗#CookTheBirds | #FTTB https://t.co/lZNiylseZ5

Which teams will benefit most from the NFL bye schedules in 2023?

The NFL bye week represents a crucial pause in the game's hectic pace for teams and players alike. The amount of rest isn't necessarily what's important. Games with a rest advantage may also be important. Neither having a rest advantage nor having a rest deficit guarantees that you will win a game. However, it's a consideration, and it affects performances.

Every year, the layout of the schedule receives the most criticism. Although the league does not influence who plays, it does have authority over when you play. On a weekly basis, teams confront more scheduling pitfalls, but to be fair, every club eventually has to cope with bad scheduling occurrences.

For instance, the New York Giants will have to face the Washington Commanders in Week 11 before playing the New England Patriots in Week 12. The Patriots are off for an additional week of rest because they have a bye in Week 11. As a result, the Patriots have seven more days of rest than the Giants do.

Warren Sharp @SharpFootball



the +12 days net rest for the Bears is the best CHI has ever had*



the +12 days net rest for the Commanders is tied for the best WAS has ever had*



the +11 days net rest for the Titans is tied for the best TEN has… the +12 days net rest for the Jets is the best NYJ has ever had*the +12 days net rest for the Bears is the best CHI has ever had*the +12 days net rest for the Commanders is tied for the best WAS has ever had*the +11 days net rest for the Titans is tied for the best TEN has… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… the +12 days net rest for the Jets is the best NYJ has ever had*the +12 days net rest for the Bears is the best CHI has ever had*the +12 days net rest for the Commanders is tied for the best WAS has ever had*the +11 days net rest for the Titans is tied for the best TEN has… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

The Chicago Bears are tied for top place with the New York Jets and Washington Commanders, thanks to their +12 net rest advantage in 2023.

The San Francisco 49ers, who have a -20 net rest disadvantage, are last. This implies that the Commanders, Bears, and Jets will have 12 extra days of rest compared to their rivals. For San Francisco, it implies that they will have 20 fewer days of rest this season than their competitors.

Poll : 0 votes