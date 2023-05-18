NFL bye weeks 2023: Breaking down which team will benefit the most

The NFL invests a great deal of time each year in putting the schedule together. While the league exerts every effort to ensure that each team is satisfied, it is hard to please everybody when creating a schedule that includes almost 300 games.
Following a larger schedule, the 2023 NFL season will be only the second time in history that every squad will play 17 games. The new bye week schedule has been one of the biggest developments for the league and the players.
NFL bye week schedule 2023
The NFL schedule has eight bye weeks that are specifically defined. Each squad has been divided into its appropriate weekly division.
Week 5:
Seattle Seahawks
Cleveland Browns
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Los Angeles Chargers
Week 6:
Pittsburgh Steelers
Green Bay Packers
Week 7:
Dallas Cowboys
Houston Texans
Cincinnati Bengals
Carolina Panthers
Tennessee Titans
New York Jets
Week 9:
Jacksonville Jaguars
Detroit Lions
Denver Broncos
San Francisco 49ers
Week 10:
Miami Dolphins
Kansas City Chiefs
Philadelphia Eagles
Los Angeles Rams
Week 11:
Indianapolis Colts
Atlanta Falcons
New Orleans Saints
New England Patriots
Week 13:
Las Vegas Raiders
Baltimore Ravens
Chicago Bears
New York Giants
Minnesota Vikings
Buffalo Bills
Week 14:
Washington Commanders
Arizona Cardinals
Which teams will benefit most from the NFL bye schedules in 2023?
The NFL bye week represents a crucial pause in the game's hectic pace for teams and players alike. The amount of rest isn't necessarily what's important. Games with a rest advantage may also be important. Neither having a rest advantage nor having a rest deficit guarantees that you will win a game. However, it's a consideration, and it affects performances.
Every year, the layout of the schedule receives the most criticism. Although the league does not influence who plays, it does have authority over when you play. On a weekly basis, teams confront more scheduling pitfalls, but to be fair, every club eventually has to cope with bad scheduling occurrences.
For instance, the New York Giants will have to face the Washington Commanders in Week 11 before playing the New England Patriots in Week 12. The Patriots are off for an additional week of rest because they have a bye in Week 11. As a result, the Patriots have seven more days of rest than the Giants do.
The Chicago Bears are tied for top place with the New York Jets and Washington Commanders, thanks to their +12 net rest advantage in 2023.
The San Francisco 49ers, who have a -20 net rest disadvantage, are last. This implies that the Commanders, Bears, and Jets will have 12 extra days of rest compared to their rivals. For San Francisco, it implies that they will have 20 fewer days of rest this season than their competitors.
