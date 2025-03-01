NFL Combine 2025: Listing 3 running backs faster than Saquon Barkley

Saquon Barkley was widely considered the best running back in the 2018 NFL draft class. The Penn State product didn't disappoint and confirmed his status as the premiere back in the class, especially after his 40-yard dash at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Barkley posted a 4.40 time, which wasn't a record, but still showed scouts and executives that the prospect could perform at the highest level. The NFL is constantly evolving and new players are getting faster and stronger.

So much so that three running backs surpassed Barkley's 40-yard dash time on Saturday. Nobody broke the record, but three players posted a better time than the best running back in the league.

3 running backs faster than Saquon Barkley in 2025 NFL Combine

#3 - Brashard Smith, SMU (4.39 seconds)

NFL: Combine - Source: Imagn

Brashard Smith came off his best season with the SMU Mustangs (235 carries for 1,332 yards and 14 touchdowns), set to make a statement in the 2025 NFL Combine. He beat Saquon Barkley by only 0.1 seconds (4.39) to post the third-best time of the day. Additionally, Smith posted a 1.58 10-yard split and a 32.5" vertical jump.

#2 - Jaydon Blue, Texas (4.38 seconds)

NFL: Combine - Source: Imagn

Jaydon Blue, similarly to Brashard Smith, posted the best season of his college career in 2024, going from 65 carries in 2023 to 134 in 2024. He tallied 730 yards and eight touchdowns. He posted a 4.38 time in the combine, taking the second spot on this mini-list. His 10-yard split was 1.52 while he awaits to do the vertical jump drill.

#1 - Bhayshul Tuten, Virginia Tech (4.32 seconds)

NFL: Combine - Source: Imagn

Bhayshul Tuten had his best season in 2022 (208 carries for 1,363 yards and 13 TDs) when he was still with the North Carolina A&T Aggies, but he still put on a solid campaign in 2024 with the Virginia Tech Hokies. Tuten ran the ball 183 times for 1,159 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Contrary to the other players on this list, Tuten marked the fourth-fastest 40-yard dash time among running backs (4.32). He only trails Chris Johnson (4.24 in 2008), Dri Archer (4.26 in 2014) and Keith Marshall (4.31 in 2016).

It remains to be seen if any of these players surpass Saquon Barkley in the future, but they appear to be off to a good start.

