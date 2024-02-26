NFL Combine bench press record by position: Revisiting historic numbers ahead of 2024 Combine

The 2024 NFL Combine has become the talk of the town as we enter an important part of the offseason. While the Combine will officially begin on Monday, Feb. 26, athletes will begin with their physical drills from Thursday onwards at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Ahead of this year's Combine drills, fans have been curious to learn which player from each position holds the record for the most bench press reps at the showpiece event.

Justin Ernest, Defensive Tackle - 51 reps at the 1999 Combine

Ernest holds the record for the most bench press reps of all time, having done 51 at the Combine in 1999. However, the former Eastern Kentucky defensive tackle went undrafted that year and never played a game in the big league.

Mike Kudla, Defensive Lineman - 45 reps at the 2006 Combine

Late Ohio State star Mike Kudla bench-pressed 45 reps at the Combine in 2006, a record for a defensive lineman.

Mitch Petrus, Offensive Lineman - 45 reps at the 2010 Combine

Mitch Petrus set the Combine record for most bench press reps for an offensive lineman during the 2010 event.

Russell Bodine, Center - 42 reps at the 2014 Combine

Bodine racked up 42 bench press reps at the 2014 NFL Combine, which is the most by any Center. He was picked by the Cincinnati Bengals in the fourth round of the draft and has also played for the Buffalo Bills and Detroit Lions over the years.

Terna Nande, Linebacker - 41 reps at the 2006 Combine

Nande bench pressed 41 reps at the 2006 NFL Combine, a record among linebackers. He was later picked by the Tennessee Titans in the fifth round.

Jerick McKinnon, Running Back - 32 reps at the 2014 Combine

McKinnon recorded 32 bench press reps at the 2014 Combine. The running back was picked by the Minnesota Vikings in the third round of the draft. He joined the San Francisco 49ers in 2018 and then signed with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2021, helping the team win two Super Bowl titles.

Chris Houston, Cornerback - 27 reps at the 2007 Combine

Chris Houston bench-pressed 27 reps at the 2007 Combine. The cornerback was picked by the Atlanta Falcons in the second round and later joined the Detroit Lions in 2010, where he played for three seasons.

Jason Boltus, Quarterback, 26 reps at 2009 Combine

With 26 reps, Jason Boltus holds the record for the most bench press reps by a quarterback at the NFL Combine.

Notably, Brooks Foster (in 2009), N’Keal Harry (in 2019), Greg Little (in 2011) and DK Metcalf (in 2019) hold the record for most bench press reps done by a wide receiver at the Combine. Each of them recorded 26 reps.

Moreover, Orson Charles (in 2012) and Joe Don Duncan (in 2014) hold the record for most bench press reps done by a tight end at the NFL Combine.

How to watch the 2024 NFL Combine? TV schedule and live stream details

The 2024 NFL Combine will be broadcast live on NFL Network.

The Scouting Combine from Thursday onwards will be telecast on ESPN and ESPN 2. Fans can also live stream the action on Fubo TV.

Thursday, February 29th, 3:00 p.m. ET – Defensive Linemen, Linebackers

Friday, March 1st, 3:00 p.m. ET – Defensive Backs, Tight Ends

Saturday, March 2nd, 1:00 p.m. ET – Quarterbacks, Wide Receivers, Running Backs

Sunday, March 3rd, 1:00 p.m. ET – Offensive Linemen