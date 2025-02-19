NFL Combine bench press record by position: Revisiting historic numbers ahead of 2025 scouting event

The bench press is a staple event at the annual NFL Combine. Players bench a 225-pound barbell continuously until they reach their maximum, and it has been historically dominated by linemen.

Hence, with the 2025 NFL Combine around the corner, let's look at the bench press record by position and revisit the historical numbers behind this strength and endurance-based event.

NFL Combine bench press record by position

We will be running through the positions starting from offense and ending in defense. Kindly note that all records are courtesy of the NFL Combine in Indianapolis rather than unofficial reps set at Pro Days.

1. Quarterback - Rhett Bomar (25 reps)

Rhett Bomar holds the record for the bench press at the NFL Combine. Bomar achieved this feat at the 2009 NFL Combine. Brady Quinn (24 reps) and Jay Cutler (23 reps) round up the top three at the quarterback position.

2. Wide Receiver - Brooks Foster, N’Keal Harry, Greg Little and DK Metcalf (27 reps)

There's a four-way tie at wide receiver for most bench press reps at the Combine. Brooks Foster achieved the feat in 2009, Greg Little did so in 2011, and both N’Keal Harry and DK Metcalf did so in 2019.

3. Running back - Jerick McKinnon (32 reps)

Jerick McKinnon holds the record for running backs in the bench press event. He reached 32 reps at the 2014 Combine.

4. Tight End - Orson Charles and Joe Don Duncan (35 reps)

Orson Charles and Joe Don Duncan share the record for right ends in the bench press category. Both pass catchers benched 35 reps at the 2012 and 2014 Combines, respectively.

5. Offensive Lineman - Mitch Petrus (45 reps)

Mitch Petrus is the proud owner of the record for the bench press among offensive linemen. This is a positional group that spans centers, guards and tackles.

Petrus benched 45 reps in the 2010 Combine, and he's joint second overall, regardless of position.

6. Cornerback - Chris Houston (27 reps)

Chris Houston holds the record for cornerbacks. Houston benched an impressive 27 reps at the 2007 Combine.

7. Safety - Kevin Ellison (32 reps)

Kevin Ellison benched 32 reps at the 2009 Combine. That's a staggering seven more reps than second place on the list. Dane Cruikshank, Natrell Jamerson, and Trey Dean III share second place on the list (all at 25 reps).

8. Linebacker - Ronnell Lewis and Cornelius Washington (36 reps)

Ronnell Lewis and Cornelius Washington share the linebacker record for the bench press at the Combine. They reached 36 reps in the 2012 and 2013 Combines, respectively.

9. Defensive End - Margus Hunt (38 reps)

Margus Hunt holds the record for bench press reps among defensive ends. Hunt achieved the feat at the 2013 Combine.

10. Defensive Lineman - Mike Kudla (45 reps)

Mike Kudla is the record holder among defensive linemen. Kudla reached 45 reps at the 2006 Combine.

11. Defensive Tackle - Stephen Paea (49 reps)

Stephen Paea isn't just the record holder in terms of the defensive tackle position; he's also the record holder for the entire event. Paea broke the bench press record at the 2011 Combine, and no one has come near ever since.

