"Life is so short!" - NFL community in disbelief over the sudden passing of former Buckeye Dwayne Haskins

Pittsburgh Steelers and former Washington Commanders quarterback Dwayne Haskins suddenly passed away Saturday after being hit by a car in South Florida. Haskins was just 24 when he passed away.

Tributes from NFL players immediately came flooding in through Twitter. Joe Haden, who spent last season as Haskins' teammate with the Steelers, had a beautiful message in his tweet.

He advised everyone to tell their loved ones they're loved, as life is too short.

Joe Haden



Life is so short!! Rip Dwayne Haskins!

Life is so short!! Rip Dwayne Haskins! Tell YOUR loved ONEs…. tHAT YOU LOVE THEM!!!

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin released a statement through the team's Twitter account. Tomlin sent out his thoughts and prayers to his wife and family while acknowledging the wonderful friend, teammate, and member of the community Haskins was.

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray joined Haden in advising everyone to express their love for their loved ones while they're still here.

Kyler Murray

RIP Dwayne Haskins.. heartbreaking… Prayers to his family & loved ones. Love yours while they're here!

New York Jets tight end CJ Uzomah sent his prayers to Haskins' family. Dwayne Haskins' untimely passing at such a young age is a good reminder that life isn't something we should take for granted.

CJ Uzomah: Remember that life is precious..each breath is precious. Prayers to the Haskins family.

Patrick Mahomes is one of the most well-established superstars in the league. He's also praying for Haskins' family, who have a difficult road ahead mourning the loss of a great man.

Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay also took to Twitter to express his condolences to Dwyane Haskins' loved ones.

Darius Slay: Praying for the Haskins family!!! Damn

Brian Burns of the Carolina Panthers tweeted that life is too short. He told his followers and those who see his tweet to be safe.

Brian Burns

Damn. Life too short bruh. My Condolences goes out to The Haskins Family and loved ones. Be safe out here

Another of Haskins' teammates, Eric Ebron, tweeted after the news broke. Ebron was heartbroken over the news and in disbelief that it was real.

Eric Ebron: man wtf not Haskins.

San Fransisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert also tweeted, saying the former Ohio State product is gone too soon.

Finally, Maxx Crosby of the Las Vegas Raiders expressed his condolences to Dwayne Haskins and his family.

Maxx Crosby: Omg… My Condolences Go Out To Dwayne Haskins & His Family

Dwayne Haskins passes away at the age of 24

Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins

Haskins' passing has struck a chord with NFL players, fans, and even members of the general public alike. Haskins posted to his Instagram story Friday. He was having fun and joking around with Steelers running back Najee Harris.

Haskins had a long life ahead of him, regardless of how his career on the gridiron panned out.

Brett @Brett_Hanfling



Dwayne Haskins just posted this video having fun and joking around yesterday. It's a reminder how fragile life is

The tributes that NFL players put out on social media summarized everything perfectly. Nothing is guaranteed, including life. It is during times like this, when we rally around our fellow brothers and sisters, where we see the best in humanity.

