NFL Defensive Player of the Year Power Rankings: Shakeup after Week 2 - September 21st, 2021

Week 2 offered a clearer glimpse at the defensive standouts for the 2021 season. Some familiar faces remain at the forefront of the Defensive Player race of the Year, but some new competition is cracking its way into the top 5.

Some of the top NFL defensive players have found their way back to the top. Bobby Wagner is a man on a mission and is climbing up the rankings, while Von Miller has returned to form after a 2020 injury took him out of the equation.

Here's a look at the top five power rankings for Defensive Player of the Year.

2021-22 NFL Defensive Player of The Year - Power Rankings after Week 2

Once again, the top defensive players of 2020 have yet to break into the top five. Myles Garrett and Aaron Donald are racking up tackles, but both have only one sack each. T.J. Watt was close to breaking into the top five with three sacks, but his potential injury sidelining could affect his stats.

New faces have begun their climb to the top of the list, helping their teams secure undefeated records. Chandler Jones has been retained, while Maxx Crosby, Shaq Thompson and Michael Pierce have been replaced.

#5 - Mike Edwards, Safety, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

8 tackles, 6 solo, 2 assisted, 2 interceptions, 2 defensive TDs for 46 yards, 3 passes defended.

Previous NFL DPOTY Rankings - (-)

Mike Edwards of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers has climbed into the top five for the DPOTY rankings. His Week 2 performance was stellar. He added four tackles to his stats, with two interceptions for touchdowns and three passes defended.

Edwards will have to keep the same momentum going in Week 3 to climb his way through the rankings. Hopefully, his Week 2 was not a fluke, as the pick-6 touchdowns that he got against the Atlanta Falcons were magic.

#4 - Von Miller, OLB, Denver Broncos

5 tackles, 3 sacks, 5 tackles for loss resulting in -17 yards.

Previous NFL DPOTY Rankings - (-)

Veteran defensive standout Von Miller has returned to the DPOTY conversation after his 2020 season was cut short by an injury. Von Miller is tied at third with three sacks through two weeks of action, but he currently leads the league with five tackles for loss.

The Denver Broncos are undefeated, and Miller's return to 2019 form could be a big reason.

#3 - Danielle Hunter, DE, Minnesota Vikings

13 tackles, 8 solo, 5 assisted, 4 sacks, 4 tackle for loss resulting in -37 yards.

Previous NFL DPOTY Rankings - (-)

Danielle Hunter of the Minnesota Vikings is also a new face in the DPOTY rankings. Hunter doubled his tackle count and added three more sacks to his overall count through two games.

Will Ragatz @WillRagatz Danielle Hunter against the Cardinals: 7 pressures, 4 hurries, 3 sacks, 7 tackles, 81.2 overall PFF grade.



He's second in the league in sacks and looked like his pre-injury self on Sunday. Danielle Hunter against the Cardinals: 7 pressures, 4 hurries, 3 sacks, 7 tackles, 81.2 overall PFF grade.



He's second in the league in sacks and looked like his pre-injury self on Sunday. https://t.co/ACSX9hX7rv

Hunter is tied for second with four tackles for loss. Although the Vikings are 0-2, they have lost both games by a field goal. Hunter's defensive play could help the Vikings make it past the hump of winning a game.

#2 - Chandler Jones, OLB, Arizona Cardinals

6 solo tackles, 5 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, 4 tackles for loss resulting in -46 yards, 9 QB hits.

Previous NFL DPOTY Rankings - (1)

Chandler Jones had himself a monster day in Week 1 against the Tennessee Titans. He mainly became a non-factor in Week 2, apart from adding three quarterback hits on top of the six he had in Week 1.

Jones was still in the face of Kirk Cousins, helping the Arizona Cardinals secure the win. Being the sack leader keeps Chandler Jones near the top of the defensive player of the year rankings, for now.

#1 - Bobby Wagner, LB, Seattle Seahawks

33 tackles, 22 solo, 11 assisted, 1 sack, 2 tackles for loss, 1 pass defended.

Previous NFL DPOTY Rankings - (5)

Bobby Wagner has shot up the list for obvious reasons. Wagner is a man on a mission. Since Week 1, Wagner has tallied almost more than double his tackle count with a sack and an additional tackle for loss. Wagner has been all over the field.

Although the Seattle Seahawks lost to the Tennessee Titans in an overtime thriller, Wagner has solidified himself as the go-to defensive player for the Seahawks.

