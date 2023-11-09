NFL DFS Lineup: Week 10 Saints-Vikings top picks for DraftKings feat. Alvin Kamara & more

Players looking to set their DFS lineup will have several worthy options when the New Orleans Saints visit the Minnesota Vikings in Week 10 of the 2023 NFL regular season.

Take a look at the best options to draft in DraftKings lineups below.

Top NFL DFS Picks for TNF, November 2, 2023

Quarterbacks

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Joshua Dobbs

Joshua Dobbs, Minnesota Vikings - DraftKings: $9,400

Joshua Dobbs had a very strong performance in his Minnesota Vikings debut against the Atlanta Falcons. He threw for 158 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions while completing 66.7% of his passes.

Dobbs added 66 rushing yards and one touchdown, finishing with 26.9 fantasy points. This came against an Atlanta defense that has been among the best in preventing teams from moving the ball.

All in all, he has averaged 17.8 fantasy points per game this season.

While the New Orleans Saints defense has been strong this season, they have been vulnerable in big games in recent weeks. Furthermore, Dobbs should have a better feel for his new teammates after his first full week of practice.

Look for him to have another strong game.

Running backs

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara

Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints - DraftKings: $10,800

After serving a three-game suspension, Alvin Kamara has run for 346 yards and two touchdowns on 95 carries in six games this season. He has also caught 43 passes for 272 receiving yards and one touchdown. The two-time All-Pro has averaged 20.8 fantasy points per game.

While he will face a Vikings defense that has been a middle of the pack unit, Kamara's ability as a pass catcher out of the backfield gives him plenty of upside. The five-time Pro Bowler has averaged more than seven receptions per game.

Look out for a big game from him on Thursday.

Wide Receivers

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson

Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings - DraftKings: $11,400

Justin Jefferson's status for Sunday remains up in the air, but he returned to practice this week and labeled himself as day to day.

In five games this season, he has caught 36 passes for 571 receiving yards and three touchdowns. While the three-time All-Pro has missed the past four games, he has been a force when on the field, averaging 23.8 fantasy points per game.

If he is active in Week 10, Jefferson remains a strong option.

Chris Olave, New Orleans Saints - DraftKings: $10,000

Chris Olave has caught 50 passes for 563 receiving yards and two touchdowns so far this season, and has averaged 13.8 points per game in PPR leagues. Meanwhile, the Minnesota Vikings rank just 24th in the league against opposing wide receivers.

Look for Olave to continue to play well.

Jordan Addison, Minnesota Vikigns - DraftKings: $8,200

Jordan Addison has had a very strong rookie season as he has 41 receptions for 534 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. He has averaged 15.5 fantasy points per game this season, but has thrived in Justin Jefferson's absence, averaging 19.4 fantasy points per game in those games.

While Jefferson may return, Addison did average 12.4 fantasy points per game with him in the lineup. Furthermore, K.J. Osborn's status is also unclear and regardless of whether Jefferson plays or not, Addison could be in line for a big game.

Tight end

T.J. Hockenson, Minnesota Vikings - DraftKings: $6,800

T.J. Hockenson has caught 60 passes for 547 yards and three touchdowns, and has averaged 14.6 fantasy points per game this season.

While his status remains up in the air for Week 10, Hockenson could be among this week's biggest steals if he is in the lineup. He has averaged 18.1 fantasy points per game over his past three games and faces a New Orleans Saints defense that ranks 17th against opposing tight ends.

Taysom Hill, New Orleans Saints - DraftKings: $7,200

Taysom Hill has been a jack of all trades for the New Orleans Saints over the years and is the true definition of a utility player.

Hill has caught 20 passes for 142 receiving yards and one touchdown this season. He has also ran for 255 yards and three touchdowns on 49 carries. Additionally, he has thrown for 72 yards and one touchdown, completing five of his six pass attempts.

Hill has become a featured part of the Saints' red zone offense over the past three weeks, averaging 20.0 fantasy points per game. Look for him to continue to take advantage of his opportunities to fill up the stat sheet.

Kicker

Blake Grupe, New Orleans Saints - DraftKings: $4,400

Blake Grupe has connected on just 18 of his 23 field-goal attempts, and has made all 19 extra point attempts. The rookie kicker has averaged 9.4 fantasy points per game as he has had plenty of opportunities.

Look for Grupe, who has knocked down four field goals of at least 50 yards, to continue to produce.

Greg Joseph, Minnesota Vikings - DraftKings: $5,000; FanDuel: $9,000

Greg Joseph is 13 for 17 on field-goal attempts and 21 for 23 on extra point attempts this season, making three field goals of 50 or more yards. He has averaged 7.4 fantasy points per game this season.

Joseph could receive plenty of opportunities against a New Orleans Saints defense that ranks just 24th against opposing kickers.

Defense/Special Teams

New Orleans Saints - DraftKings: $4,600

The New Orleans Saints have been among the best teams at forcing turnovers this season. They lead the league in interceptions and rank second in takeaways. The Saints also rank seventh in scoring defense this season and have averaged 8.9 fantasy points per game.

They will be expected to play well against a Minnesota Vikings offense that ranks 21st against opposing defenses.

Minnesota Vikings - DraftKings: $3,800

The Minnesota Vikings have done a good job of getting to the quarterback, averaging 2.7 sacks per game. They have also forced plenty of turnovers and prevented points, leading to an average 8.0 fantasy points per game.

Look for Minnesota to continue to produce on the less flashy side of the ball.

