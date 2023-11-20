Monday Night Football gives us a DFS lineup matchup of the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs. The Eagles (8-1) are coming off their bye and entering the game with a three-game losing streak.

Like the Eagles, the Chiefs (7-2) had their bye last week and a win over the Miami Dolphins in Germany in Week 9. There are plenty of ways to go when setting the lineup in this Super Bowl 57 rematch.

It will be a challenge to balance players' salaries given their production. Let's look at what players can help make a favorable DFS lineup on DraftKings and FanDuel for this game.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Considering trading for Puka Nacua? Fire up our Trade Analzyer to get a fair deal

Top NFL DFS Picks for Monday, Nov. 20

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes

Quarterbacks

Jalen Hurts (Eagles) - DraftKings: $8,300; FanDuel: $8,900

The Eagles' star quarterback has found his groove over the last three games with eight touchdowns against one interception. Jalen Hurts has found the endzone twice on the ground in that stretch as well.

Hurts is looking to get a bit of revenge from that Super Bowl but this Chiefs defense is better than it was last season. Taking him in a DFS lineup would be a good move given his playmaking ability in the air and on the ground.

Patrick Mahomes (Chiefs) - DraftKings: $8,000; FanDuel: $9,200

The reigning league MVP has back-to-back games with under 250 yards passing as this offense looks different from last season. However, Patrick Mahomes is in the NFL MVP conversation once again this season.

Mahomes is looking to stay upright but the Eagles have pressured quarterbacks 105 times, tied for the most in the NFL. He comes a bit cheaper on DraftKings but slightly higher than Hurts on FanDuel in a DFS lineup. It comes down to one feeling he can deliver a big passing game.

Having a hard time deciding between Hurts and Mahomes? Use Sportskeeda's Lineup Optimizer to set the best possible DFS lineup.

Running backs

D'Andre Swift (Eagles) - DraftKings: $6,700; FanDuel: $7,300

Philadelphia and its run game has been as good as it gets, led by D'Andre Swift. Swift has double-digit carries in all but one game this season with at least 50 yards rushing in two of his three games. He faces a Kansas City run defense that has allowed five total touchdowns (three rushing & two passing).

What makes Swift an intriguing option in DFS is the chance he gets involved in the passing game with some targets. It is hard to pass him up unless one diverts their money elsewhere in other positions.

Isiah Pacheco (Chiefs) - DraftKings: $6,300; FanDuel: $6,100

Kansas City has used the running game more often to take some pressure off of Mahomes. Pacheco has touched the football at least 15 times in three of the team's last four games. The appeal of taking him in your lineup is based on his value against Swift in salary.

A concern could be how Pacheco will be used similarly to Swift in the Eagles offense. Adding him to a DFS lineup could be a risk but a big reward given his value.

Wide Receivers

A.J. Brown (Eagles) - DraftKings: $8,900; FanDuel: $8,800

The two-time Pro Bowler has six 100-yard receiving games this season, including three in his last four games. Kansas City has allowed the fourth-fewest fantasy points to wide receivers.

He is the better option for the position when looking to set a DFS lineup. With four touchdowns over his last three games, Brown is as close to a sure thing as there is in this matchup.

Rashee Rice (Chiefs) - DraftKings: $5,300; FanDuel: $5,600

There are other Chiefs receivers to look at here such as Kadarius Toney or Skyy Moore but Rice is the way here. There is no No. 1 receiver in the Kansas City offense but Rice has the upside.

There is a significant gap in salary between him and Brown in DraftKings and FanDuel. Take him as a low-end flex option in hopes Mahomes targets him against a good Eagles defense. Philadelphia has allowed the fourth-most fantasy points to wide receivers.

Tight Ends

Albert Okwuegbunam (Eagles) - DraftKings: $2,500; FanDuel: $4,200

In all honesty, there's no easy to replace a talent like Dallas Goedert and Okwuegbunam will try his best. Getting involved in the passing game might be an uphill given the talent of Brown and DeVonta Smith. Avoid if possible unless one has some leftover funds in setting a DFS lineup.

Travis Kelce (Chiefs) - DraftKings: $8,100; FanDuel: $8,000

Without question, Travis Kelce is the better tight end in this game. He will face an Eagles defense that allows 8.2 fantasy points per game to the position. He has been targeted 13 times over the team's last two games.

It might raise a red flag but Mahomes will make Kelce his primary option in the primetime showdown. The All-Pro tight end is a must-start to have a shot to have success in DFS.

Khalil Herbert or David Montgomery, whom to start in Week 11? Fire up our Start/Sit Optimizer for the latest projections