NFL DFS picks: Best FanDuel and DraftKings fantasy football lineup advice for November 15 | NFL Week 10

NFL Week 10 concludes with a Monday Night Football match between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers, which should make for some exciting FanDuel and DraftKings DFS fantasy football lineups.

These platforms run a weekly tournament where you can build your fantasy lineup. You can join a tournament for Monday Night Football with a lineup made up only of players from the Rams and 49ers.

FanDuel's budget to build a team is $60,000. DraftKings has a smaller budget of $50,000 to create your team. Single-game tournaments are different, as you pick five players (FanDuel) or six players (DraftKings) from any offensive skill position, defense, and kicker, with one being an MVP who earns 1.5x points.

Check out some tips to build the best lineup of NFL players to take to the field in Monday Night Football on November 15th.

Best FanDuel/DraftKings fantasy football lineup advice for NFL Week 10's Monday Night Football

MVP/Captain - QB Matthew Stafford - $17,000 (FanDuel)/$16,200 (DraftKings)

PFF @PFF Oh no Matthew Stafford

Oh no Matthew Stafford https://t.co/ZqU88Z5vql

Matthew Stafford seems like the prime choice to be the MVP in this game. The veteran quarterback is dealing with an ankle sprain, but it's minor and he wasn't even on the injury report.

The 49ers are ranked fifth against the pass, but they haven't faced an offense like the Rams this season. Stafford has at least 250 yards in every game this season but needs to limit his turnovers. He's still projected for at least 20 fantasy football points on Monday night.

WR Cooper Kupp - $16,000 (FanDuel)/$12,000 (DraftKings)

Cooper Kupp's numbers will only improve with Robert Woods out for the season. Many sites refer to him as "the safest fantasy football player in the NFL in any position right now."

Kupp has double-digit targets in all but one game this season and has five 100-yard games. Even with Odell Beckham Jr. starting, Kupp will have a fantastic game and fantasy football outing.

RB Elijah Mitchell - $11,500 (FanDuel)/$6,400 (DraftKings)

Elijah Mitchell is expected to play on Monday despite a rib injury. After two straight games with over 100 rushing yards, Mitchell was stuffed for 36 yards last week against the Arizona Cardinals.

The Rams are ninth against the run, but the passing game for the 49ers is rocky. The 49ers won't have much chance in this game, but Mitchell can keep it interesting if he is 100%. Mitchell could be a great fantasy football running back this week.

WR Brandon Aiyuk - $7,500 (FanDuel)/$6,600 (DraftKings)

Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman Brandon Aiyuk with a heck of a touchdown catch between a couple of defenders



Brandon Aiyuk with a heck of a touchdown catch between a couple of defendershttps://t.co/6WJxToHsDI

Brandon Aiyuk has struggled this season, but posted 89 yards and a touchdown against the Cardinals last week. He's a fragile WR3 in fantasy football this week, but he has at least earned seeing a couple more targets on Monday night.

Deebo Samuel could have Jalen Ramsey shadowing him, which would free up Aiyuk on single coverage.

TE Tyler Higbee - $7,500 (FanDuel)/$6,200 (DraftKings)

BetOnline.ag @betonline_ag Tyler Higbee was THIS CLOSE to scoring a touchdown #TENvsLAR Tyler Higbee was THIS CLOSE to scoring a touchdown #TENvsLAR https://t.co/q35MCqbScx

Tyler Higbee had a season-high ten targets last week and could be a decent option in fantasy football. He's viewed as a touchdown-or-bust low-end TE1 and the loss of Robert Woods helps Higbee see a decent number of targets. Higbee is a good red zone threat, though.

FB Kyle Juszczyk - $2,000 (DraftKings)

Sterling Bennett @49ers_Access



“I saw no loss of confidence at all. I felt like Trey had a phenomenal training camp…Trey has been one of the most confident rookies I’ve seen.”



via #49ers FB Kyle Juszczyk on the report that QB Trey Lance “lost confidence” in Training Camp⤵️“I saw no loss of confidence at all. I felt like Trey had a phenomenal training camp…Trey has been one of the most confident rookies I’ve seen.”via @NinersNation #49ers FB Kyle Juszczyk on the report that QB Trey Lance “lost confidence” in Training Camp⤵️“I saw no loss of confidence at all. I felt like Trey had a phenomenal training camp…Trey has been one of the most confident rookies I’ve seen.”via @NinersNation https://t.co/yRUBoq4xz4

There was a little bit left in the budget this week and Kyle Juszczyk could do just enough to make an impact. He had 14 receiving yards last week but has the potential to post more than 10 points in fantasy football any given week.

With the 49ers in need of a win and having a shaky offense, they could look to implement their fullback more to move the chains.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Total Budgets: $59,500 of $60,000 FanDuel / $49,600 of $50,000 DraftKings

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar