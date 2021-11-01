NFL DFS picks: Best FanDuel and DraftKings lineup advice for November 1 | NFL Week 8

NFL Week 8 will commence with a Monday Night Football match between the New York Giants and the Kansas City Chiefs, which should make for some intriguing FanDuel and DraftKings DFS lineups.

These platforms run a weekly tournament where you can build your fantasy lineup. You can join a tournament for Monday Night Football with a lineup made up only of players from the Chiefs and Giants.

FanDuel's budget to build a team is $60,000. DraftKings has a smaller budget of $50,000 to create your team. Single-game tournaments are different, as you pick five players (FanDuel) or six players (DraftKings) from any offensive skill position, defense, and kicker, with one being an MVP who earns 1.5x points.

Check out some tips to build the best lineup of NFL players to take to the field in Monday Night Football on November 1st.

Best FanDuel/DraftKings lineup advice for NFL Week 7's Monday Night Football

MVP/Captain - RB Darrel Williams - $11,500 (FanDuel)/$13,500 (DraftKings)

Darrel Williams is an interesting player to plug in as your MVP for bonus points, but there were few options in the game. He's the best running back activated for Monday night and is poised for a great outing. There are hardly any New York Giants worthy of being the MVP and the Chiefs' passing game could continue to struggle, meaning they will rely on their solid running back. Williams could fetch you upwards of 15 fantasy football points

QB Patrick Mahomes - $17,000 (FanDuel)/$12,000 (DraftKings)

NFL Memes @NFL_Memes Patrick Mahomes has as many interceptions (13) in his last 10 games as Aaron Rodgers does in his last..



*checks notes*



51 games. Patrick Mahomes has as many interceptions (13) in his last 10 games as Aaron Rodgers does in his last.. *checks notes* 51 games. https://t.co/JaauFGFV7J

Patrick Mahomes was cleared to play on Monday after suffering a slight concussion last week. He had a rough game against the Tennessee Titans in that game, but has kept above 20 fantasy football points in every other game this year. However, the Giants defense aren't pushovers in the secondary and could force Mahomes to look for his targets not named Hill or Kelce. He's still worth starting in your lineup, but may not reach 20 points.

RB Devontae Booker - $12,000 (FanDuel)/$8,200 (DraftKings)

Giants Videos @SNYGiants "We've just got to go out there and do what we need to do on our side of the ball"



Devontae Booker looks ahead to the Giants' Monday Night Football matchup: "We've just got to go out there and do what we need to do on our side of the ball"Devontae Booker looks ahead to the Giants' Monday Night Football matchup: https://t.co/cfquSxbINh

Running backs are safe bets in fantasy football and Devontae Booker gets another start with New York. He will benefit in Week 8 against a porous Chiefs defense that is 28th against the run. Booker isn't the most explosive runner in the league, but he can find decent holes and should be solid for at least 60 total yards and 12 fantasy points.

WR Darius Slayton - $9,000 (FanDuel)/$6,400 (DraftKings)

Josh Larky ↗️ @jlarkytweets NYG:



Darius Slayton had a 27.3% target share, along with 134 air yards



No other NYG receiver had more than 19 air yards in this one



⬇️⬇️⬇️ NYG:Darius Slayton had a 27.3% target share, along with 134 air yardsNo other NYG receiver had more than 19 air yards in this one⬇️⬇️⬇️

Darius Slayton had 63 yards on his return last week against a top-ranked secondary. Kansas City is 27th against the pass and Slayton is the best active receiver for the Giants. He will likely see around ten targets and more than 65 yards. Daniel Jones won't have many options to throw to, so Slayton will see a double-digit fantasy football score due to a high number of passes.

WR Dante Pettis - $8,000 (FanDuel)/$5,000 (DraftKings)

Bobby Skinner @BobbySkinner_ 28 yards for Dante Pettis! 28 yards for Dante Pettis! https://t.co/NxDq8o39g0

Yes, we are really into the weeds on Monday night. Dante Pettis will be used as a starter against Kansas City with so many injuries to the Giants. He had 13 fantasy football points from catching all five targets for 39 yards and a touchdown last week. If Slayton starts to get shut down, Pettis could see his fair share and have over ten points again in Week 8.

WR Byron Pringle - $2,200 (DraftKings)

PFF KC Chiefs @PFF_Chiefs The Chiefs may have disappointed against Tennessee, but these Chiefs played really well. Here are the five highest-graded Chiefs from Week 7.



1. Byron Pringle - 77.8

2. Chris Jones - 77.0

3. Trey Smith - 75.1

4. Khalen Saunders - 73.7

5. Travis Kelce - 71.5 The Chiefs may have disappointed against Tennessee, but these Chiefs played really well. Here are the five highest-graded Chiefs from Week 7.1. Byron Pringle - 77.82. Chris Jones - 77.03. Trey Smith - 75.14. Khalen Saunders - 73.75. Travis Kelce - 71.5 https://t.co/w5BgtGBlz3

Outside of Tyreek Hill, there is a shortage of consistent wide receivers for the Chiefs. Byron Pringle could be seen as a better option to draft into your lineup than Mecole Hardman and Demarcus Robinson. He had six targets last week and ended the game with just under ten fantasy football points. The Giants should focus mainly on Hill and Kelce, leaving Pringle to make some magic on Monday night as a cheap pickup.

Total Budgets: $57,500 of $60,000 FanDuel / $47,300 of $50,000 DraftKings

Edited by Piyush Bisht