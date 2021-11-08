NFL DFS picks: Best FanDuel and DraftKings lineup advice for November 8 | NFL Week 9

NFL Week 9 will wrap up with a Monday Night Football match between the Chicago Bears and the Pittsburgh Steelers, which should make for great FanDuel and DraftKings DFS lineups.

These platforms run a weekly tournament where you can build your fantasy lineup. You can join a tournament for Monday Night Football with a lineup made up only of players from the Steelers and Bears.

FanDuel's budget to build a team is $60,000. DraftKings has a smaller budget of $50,000 to create your team. Single-game tournaments are different, as you pick five players (FanDuel) or six players (DraftKings) from any offensive skill position, defense, and kicker, with one being an MVP who earns 1.5x points.

Check out some tips to build the best lineup of NFL players to take to the field in Monday Night Football on November 8th.

Best FanDuel/DraftKings lineup advice for NFL Week 9's Monday Night Football

MVP/Captain - RB Najee Harris $16,500 (FanDuel)/$18,600 (DraftKings)

Brooke Pryor @bepryor Steelers RB Najee Harris named NFL Offensive Rookie of the Month.



Pittsburgh's first-round rookie has been a solid workhorse in 2021 with over 20 rushing attempts in each of his last three games. Since Week 2, Najee Harris has averaged just under 20 fantasy football points. He has 622 total yards and four touchdowns this season and faces a Bears defense minus Khalil Mack.

RB Khalil Herbert - $12,000 (FanDuel)/$8,200 (DraftKings)

BearsWire @TheBearsWire Bears rookie RB Khalil Herbert has been one of the pleasant surprises this season, and he garnered recognition from PFF. bearswire.usatoday.com/2021/11/06/bea… Bears rookie RB Khalil Herbert has been one of the pleasant surprises this season, and he garnered recognition from PFF. bearswire.usatoday.com/2021/11/06/bea…

Similar to Najee Harris, Khalil Herbert has been a workhorse for his offense for the last few weeks. He has had at least 18 carries in his last four games, with at least 72 rushing yards per game. David Montgomery remains out and Justin Fields is struggling severely. Pittsburgh are 13th against the run and Chicago could lean on the backfield to find some momentum.

WR Chase Claypool - $11,500 (FanDuel)/$9,000 (DraftKings)

Chase Claypool has been fairly dormant in the last two games, totaling six catches and 62 yards. It's been almost a month since Claypool put up 130 yards against the Denver Broncos. The Bears are 11th against the pass, but Chase Claypool is the new WR1 for the Steelers and should have his best game since he played Denver.

TE Pat Freiermuth - $8,000 (FanDuel)/$7,000 (DraftKings)

PFF PIT Steelers @PFF_Steelers PAT FREIERMUTH ON FOURTH DOWN FOR THE LEAD 🤯🤯🤯

The Steelers' other rookie skill player has been heavily targeted the last two games, having seven targets in each game totaling 11 catches for 102 yards and a score. Ben Roethlisberger should be able to get the ball to Freiermuth quite often without Khalil Mack lurking around the middle of the field.

WR Marquise Goodwin - $6,500 (FanDuel)/$4,200 (DraftKings)

Marquise Goodwin isn't the flashiest receiver for the Bears, but he is showing some upside in fantasy football. Justin Fields is throwing to whoever he can at this point and Goodwin has been trending as a decent WR3 for Chicago recently. The Steelers are 14th against the pass and should cause some trouble for the rookie quarterback. However, Goodwin could take advantage of being talented on a limited offense.

TE Zach Gentry - $1,800 (DraftKings)

Zach Gentry hasn't had a spectacular career in Pittsburgh up to this point, but he's seeing more action with Eric Ebron out. He had three catches for 39 yards last week against the Cleveland Browns and could be a change-of-pace target on big downs. He won't bring you huge numbers in fantasy, but could have a decent game at a great value.

Total Budgets: $54,500 of $60,000 FanDuel / $48,800 of $50,000 DraftKings

