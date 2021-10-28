NFL DFS picks: Best FanDuel and DraftKings lineup advice for October 28 | NFL Week 7

Week 8 of the 2021 NFL season begins with the Arizona Cardinals taking on the Green Bay Packers. The lineups on FanDuel and DraftKings will be dynamic since both teams are filled to the brim with playmakers.

These platforms run a weekly tournament where you can build your fantasy lineup. You can join a tournament for Thursday Night Football with a lineup made only of players from the Cardinals and Packers.

FanDuel's budget to build a team is $60,000. DraftKings has a smaller budget of $50,000 to create a team. Single-game tournaments are different, as you pick five players (FanDuel) or six players (DraftKings) from any offensive skill position, defense and kicker, with one being an MVP who earns 1.5x points.

Check out some tips to build the best lineup of NFL players to take to the field in Thursday Night Football on October 28th.

Best FanDuel/DraftKings lineup advice for NFL Week 8's Thursday Night Football

MVP/Captain QB Kyler Murray - $17,000 (FanDuel)/$18,000 (DraftKings)

Kyler Murray: 157.2 passer rating vs blitz1st among all QBs 🔥

Kyler Murray is a safer option as your MVP since Aaron Rodgers will be without his two best wide receivers. Murray has an abundance of targets to throw to, which makes Arizona the favorite to win.

He has over 20 fantasy football points in his last two games and could end up with over 30 on Thursday.

RB Aaron Jones - $12,500 (FanDuel)/$9,000 (DraftKings)

This was the antidote in 2019 when Davante Adams went out: Get Aaron Jones involved in the passing game, including on double-moves like this sluggo against the Chiefs. Most complete performance of his career. Only argument is, coincidentally, Cowboys game when 17 was also out

Aaron Jones should be a featured player for Green Bay with Davante Adams and Allen Lazard out. He was limited to just 39 total yards last week but should bounce back with an excellent performance in fantasy football. Jones will see plenty of targets as a runner and pass-catcher.

RB James Conner - $10,000 (FanDuel)/$7,800 (DraftKings)

James Conner is seeing fewer carries than Chase Edmonds but is the better player. The former Pittsburgh Steelers running back has scored six touchdowns in four games, while Edmonds has zero scores this season. Conner is the better of the two running backs to play in Week 8 due to his ability to get in the endzone.

TE Zach Ertz - $8,500 (FanDuel)/$6,200 (DraftKings)

In his first game with the Cardinals, Zach Ertz had three catches for 66 yards and a touchdown. Ertz is the first player to score a touchdown in back-to-back games while being on a different team for each game.

It was a great first outing for the veteran. With Maxx Williams out for the season, Ertz is the best tight end on the roster.

WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling - $6,500 (FanDuel)/$3,800 (DraftKings)

Current expectation is #Packers WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling will be activated off IR and play Thursday night against the Cardinals, per source.Green Bay will monitor MVS's hamstring this week, but potential good news with Davante Adams on the COVID-19 list.

MVS is expected to be back in the lineup and have a huge game on Thursday. Arizona's defense is third-best against the pass and MVS could have some issues but will see a large volume of work. Even with ten targets, he should be able to catch more than half of them and maybe even score a touchdown.

TE Robert Tonyan - $4,600 (DraftKings)

Robert Tonyan is another player who could find success on Green Bay's short-handed offense. He stepped up last week when the Packers needed him and had his best game of the year. Week 8 should see him hit new season-highs with 8+ targets, 70+ yards and 1+ touchdowns. He could even end up as the leading receiver.

Total Budgets: $54,500 of $60,000 FanDuel / $49,400 of $50,000 DraftKings

