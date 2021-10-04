NFL DFS picks: Best FanDuel and DraftKings lineup advice for October 4 | NFL Week 4

Week 4 ends with a West Coast matchup between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Los Angeles Chargers and it will be a great game to create a lineup for on FanDuel and DraftKings. These platforms run a weekly tournament where you can build your fantasy lineup every week. You can join a tournament pertaining to Monday Night Football with a lineup made up of players from the Raiders and Chargers only.

FanDuel's budget to build a team is $60,000. DraftKings has a smaller budget of $50,000 to create your team. Single-game tournaments are different, as you pick five players (FanDuel) or six players (DraftKings) from any offensive skill position, defense, and kicker, with one being an MVP who earns 1.5x points. Check out some tips to build the best lineup of NFL players to take the field on Monday Night Football on October 4th.

Best FanDuel/DraftKings lineup advice for NFL Week 4's Monday Night Football

MVP QB Derek Carr - $16,000 (FanDuel)/$16,200 (DraftKings)

Derek Carr continues to play his best in the NFL after posting over 22 fantasy points against the Miami Dolphins in Week 3. He has at least 380 passing yards in each of his three games and has two TDs in each game as well. Carr has only thrown two picks. He's projected to have around 20 fantasy points against the Chargers with 280 yards and a TD. It should be a high-scoring game on Monday night.

TE Darren Waller - $13,000 (FanDuel)/$9,200 (DraftKings)

Raiders Report Mitchell Renz @MitchellRenz365



- Henry Ruggs III: 237 YDS

- Darren Waller: 224 YDS

- Bryan Edwards: 210 YDS

- Hunter Renfrow: 204 YDS



#RaiderNation The Raiders are the first team in NFL history to have 4 players with over 200 receiving yards through the first 3 games of the season.- Henry Ruggs III: 237 YDS- Darren Waller: 224 YDS- Bryan Edwards: 210 YDS- Hunter Renfrow: 204 YDS The Raiders are the first team in NFL history to have 4 players with over 200 receiving yards through the first 3 games of the season.



- Henry Ruggs III: 237 YDS

- Darren Waller: 224 YDS

- Bryan Edwards: 210 YDS

- Hunter Renfrow: 204 YDS



#RaiderNation https://t.co/bkYMrXJdgr

With Derek Carr as your MVP, it would be smart to add one of his top targets in Darren Waller. His fantasy value has been impacted with Carr spreading the ball around so much, but the Chargers have been top-10 against the pass. Carr will have to focus more on his top targets. Waller had over 100 yards in Week 1 and should have at least over 10 fantasy points this week.

TE Jared Cook - $7,500 (FanDuel)/$4,400 (DraftKings)

Los Angeles Chargers Mandatory Minicamp

The 34-year-old TE has good touchdown upside each week and could have his best game of the season on Monday. The Chargers have a strong offense with QB Justin Herbert and Cook still finds a way to be explosive at times. When it comes down to redzone situations, Cook is often targeted.

WR Mike Williams - $14,000 (FanDuel), $10,200 (DraftKings)

Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman



Herbert has 3 TDs today, 0 INTs.



Mahomes has 2 TDs, 1 INT so far.



Mike Williams for his 3rd TD of the season and once again the #Chargers take the lead from KC.Herbert has 3 TDs today, 0 INTs.Mahomes has 2 TDs, 1 INT so far. Mike Williams for his 3rd TD of the season and once again the #Chargers take the lead from KC.



Herbert has 3 TDs today, 0 INTs.



Mahomes has 2 TDs, 1 INT so far.



https://t.co/Ecvj3P5XY9

Mike Williams was the top-scoring fantasy WR in Week 3 with just under 30 fantasy points, 122 yards and two TDs. He's scored in every game so far this season and should continue the trend in Week 4. He likely won't have as big of a game as he did last week, but he should remain heavily used in the passing game.

K Daniel Carlson - $9,500 (FanDuel)/$3,800 (DraftKings)

Lee Harvey @AyeThatsLee Daniel Carlson : 3/3 FG's & 2/3 on extra points (Game-winning 21-yard FG as time expired in OT) Daniel Carlson : 3/3 FG's & 2/3 on extra points (Game-winning 21-yard FG as time expired in OT) https://t.co/TymuMO8RW8

Daniel Carlson is the better of the two kickers playing in the game. He has over 10 fantasy points in every game this season and has been perfect on his field goals and missed just one extra point attempt. In a high-scoring game, he will have a good day.

WR Hunter Renfrow - $5,800 (DraftKings)

Also Read

Since DraftKings has an extra player compared to FanDuel, go ahead and draft another target for Carr. Slot receiver Hunter Renfrow has had at least five catches in three games this season and could end up with another game with 70+ yards.

Total Budgets: $60,000 of $60,000 FanDuel, $49,600 of $50,000 DraftKings

Edited by Piyush Bisht

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far