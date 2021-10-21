NFL DFS picks: Tom Brady and 4 other players who are overpriced in Week 7 

With the Buffalo Bills, Dallas Cowboys, Jacksonville Jaguars, Los Angeles Chargers, Minnesota Vikings and Pittsburgh Steelers all on bye in Week 7, DFS players are without 3 of the most explosive offenses and players for the week.

Of course, there are plenty of options to choose from, but some players are overpriced for their matchups and should be avoided this week.

DFS Week 7: Overpriced Players to avoid

#1 - Tom Brady, QB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Brady and the Buccaneers are double-digit favorites over the Bears for Week 7, suggesting that a blowout win for Tampa Bay is forthcoming. The Buccaneers' defense will bottle up Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields and Tampa Bay will grab a win without making Tom Brady work too much.

But Brady might face the Bears without wide receiver Antonio Brown and tight end Rob Gronkowski, making him an overvalued DFS pick at $7,700 (DraftKings) for this week.

SportsCenter

"I know he's a great quarterback, but I guess he's now a shareholder of the Bears." @TomBrady really congratulated Aaron Rodgers

https://t.co/HAGaxkGD4Z

#2 - Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals

When Joe Mixon gets plenty of carries, he provides fantasy value. That being said, at $6,500 for Week 7, Mixon is an overpriced back in a tough matchup against the Baltimore Ravens.

This season, Mixon has yet to score fantasy points consistently -- his lone 20+ fantasy points game came against the Detroit Lions -- and he is nursing an ankle injury. The Ravens are a top 5 rush defense, so it will be tough sledding for Joe Mixon. At that high price point, it’s worth looking elsewhere for a running back in DFS.

#3 - Cordarrelle Patterson, RB, Atlanta Falcons

Cordarrelle Patterson has been a fantasy football points machine during the 2021 season. If he maintains his current form, he will be a league winner for the fortunate fantasy owners who picked him up off the waiver wires. That being said, the Falcons' success in the red zone has been touchdown-dependent.

The Miami Dolphins have a middle-of-the-road rush defense. Expect the Falcons to continue using Patterson in the passing game. But at $6,600, it’s still too high a price to bet that Patterson will score a touchdown.

#4 - Terry McLaurin, WR, Washington Football Team

Terry McLaurin is the number one passing option for an underperforming Washington Football Team. McLaurin is an elite talent who is performing well despite not playing with a consistent quarterback.

In Week 7, however, McLaurin is facing a solid Green Bay defense while nursing a hamstring injury, making his $6,900 price tag a risky venture. Taylor Heinicke's play has worsened as the season has progressed. Even with the potential return of Ryan Fitzpatrick, there are better value options at wide receiver until McLaurin and Fitzmagic can get on the same page.

#5 - Robert Woods, WR, Los Angeles Rams

Robert Woods has been slightly sidelined this season due to the red-hot chemistry between Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and wide receiver Cooper Kupp.

Also Read

Cooper Kupp must have stepped up his dining with Matthew Stafford heading into Week 6. He's not only having breakfast, lunch, and dinner, but also making time for snacks. How is Robert Woods going to step up his game for Week 7? #FantasyFootball

Although Robert Woods had a great game in Week 5, he was ineffective against a weak New York Giants defense in Week 6. In Week 7, the Rams will battle the Detroit Lions. While it's a favorable matchup, Woods is too pricey ($6,400) and risky to have on your team.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar