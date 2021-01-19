NFL Divisional Round Playoffs: top takeaways from Cleveland Browns at Kansas City Chiefs

This past weekend, the Cleveland Browns faced the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL Divisional Round of the playoffs, and a trip to the AFC Championship Game was on the line.

The reigning Super Bowl Champions lost their starting quarterback, Patrick Mahomes to the concussion protocol late in the game. Some fans expected the Chiefs to crumble without their best player. Instead, the team weathered the storm.

The Chiefs held on for the nail-biting win, and a gutsy call from coach Andy Reid clinched the victory for Kansas City. The 22-17 final score was much closer than most fans expected, but at the end of the day, the Chiefs punched their ticket to the AFC Championship Game.

With that being said, here's a look at some of the top takeaways from this thrilling game.

1. The Kansas City Chiefs can win without former NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes

With QB Patrick Mahomes, the Chiefs still have one of the best offenses in the NFL. The whole unit is filled with impressive depth at every position. The team faced a tough challenge on Sunday because it was without two starters on offense. Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Sammy Watkins were out for the game, but the Chiefs still delivered an impressive performance.

Even after Mahomes left the game, backup QB Chad Henne played his heart out. Henne's unlikely scramble on third down for 13 yards that set up the clinching conversion will go down in NFL history. Elite offenses win without their star players. The Chiefs did that on Sunday.

2. Andy Reid’s play-calling saved the Chiefs' NFL season

In the NFL, Andy Reid is known as one of the most creative play-callers in the league. Throughout his impressive career, his teams have featured dynamic offenses. The Browns' talented defense hoped to stifle Reid and his incredible offense. The underdogs kept it close, but a courageous call from Reid was the final blow in the fourth quarter.

Reid opted to pass the ball on fourth-and-inches. If this call backfired, the Browns might have been able to move down the field and score the winning touchdown. Instead, by going with his gut and trusting his offense, Reid secured the Chiefs' victory. Reid remains one of the most innovative play-callers in the NFL.

3. Chad Henne is a solid backup QB

Every Browns fan around the world had a glimmer of hope when Mahomes went down with a concussion. They all hoped that the Browns defense would be able to stop the Chiefs' backup QB. But Chad Henne had other plans.

Reid's decision to rest Mahomes and give some quality reps to Henne in the final NFL regular season game of the year was somewhat divisive. This strategy paid huge dividends on Sunday, as Henne led the Chiefs to victory. Even when the Chiefs don't have Mahomes on the field, they can still win in the NFL.

4. Baker Mayfield has arrived

In Baker Mayfield's rookie year, he seemed like he was the quarterback the Browns had spent decades looking for. But in his second year, Mayfield struggled, and the Browns continued to flounder in the NFL.

But now, Mayfield has turned the Browns into a winner. This year, the team made the playoffs for the first time since 2002.

Mayfield and NFL Coach of the Year contender Kevin Stefanski have led the Browns to the promised land. If Mayfield continues to develop, he could turn the Browns into a powerhouse in the NFL.

5. The Browns could be even better next year

This year, the Browns were a young team that impressed many fans with their impressive season. Plenty of the team's top players are still on their rookie contracts. This offseason, the Browns will have a lot of cap space, so they could have a spending spree in free agency. It wouldn't be surprising if the Browns entered next season with some top-level additions from the free agent market.

Of course, that's easier said than done. The front office must figure out the best way to assemble a roster that could contend for the next several years. If the Browns play their cards right, this loss to the Chiefs will be the first step in what could ultimately become a lengthy run of success.