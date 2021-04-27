NFL Draft 2021: 3 takeaways from the San Francisco 49ers pre-draft press conference

With the 2021 NFL Draft only three days away, the San Francisco 49ers held a press conference on Monday. After watching the same, Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch have provided three takeaways heading into the 2021 NFL Draft.

#1 Jimmy Garoppolo's future with the San Fracisco 49ers is in doubt

Los Angeles Rams sv San Francisco 49ers

After John Lynch made the trade up to the third overall pick, he called Jimmy Garoppolo to assure him that he was still their quarterback in 2021.

The San Francisco 49ers have said over and over again that Jimmy G is their guy. During a press conference on Monday, Kyle Shanahan was asked about Jimmy Garoppolo's future with the team.

His response may have hinted something about the San Francisco 49ers' plan with Garoppolo. The media asked Kyle Shanahan if he could guarantee that Jimmy Garoppolo would be on the roster on Sunday. Shanahan responded with a statement: "I can't guarantee if anyone in the world will be alive on Sunday."

It could be that Shanahan was annoyed with the question because he has been drilled about Jimmy Garoppolo all off-season. That could be true, but in reality it's easy to believe that if the Patriots cannot trade up in this year's NFL draft, they'll target Jimmy Garoppolo.

There's a big possibility that Jimmy Garoppolo could be a Patriot on Sunday.

#2 San Francisco 49ers could pick Mac Jones with the No. 3 pick

CFP National Championship presented by AT&T - Ohio State vs Alabama

Kyle Shanahan wants Mac Jones and is getting annoyed with all the questions about why he wants him.

The San Francisco 49ers have been under fire since narrowing down their selections to Mac Jones and Trey Lance. But the San Francisco 49ers have given up a lot to get into this position.

It's not a secret that Kyle Shanahan loves pocket-passing quarterbacks. He has been wanting to coach Kirk Cousins when he was with Washington. But Mac Jones is the better pocket passer out of the three quarterbacks. Jones possesses other qualities that Shanahan is looking for in a quarterback.

Mac Jones has the ability to listen to his coaches; he also processes the information from the coaches well, Jones delivers the football on time and has tremendous footwork. Outside of Trevor Lawrence, Mac Jones is the guy that Kyle Shanahan possibly wants.

With the trade to number three, Shanahan will now be able to get the quarterback he wants with Mac Jones.

#3 John Lynch to let Kyle Shanahan decide on which quarterback he wants

San Francisco 49ers Practice

John Lynch is letting Kyle Shanahan determine which quarterback he wants. At the end of the day, Kyle Shanahan could either build his future or dig his own grave on Thursday. If Mac Jones pans out and becomes a success, Shanahan would look like a genius.

But if Mac Jones tanks and fails to live up to his hype, the San Francisco 49ers could deal Garoppolo to another team. Kyle Shanahan's days as the head coach of the San Francisco 49ers could be numbered in that case. The San Francisco 49ers are in a win now mode, and they have the talent to do so.

Their defense is healthy againm, and they feel that they are a quarterback away from competing for another Super Bowl. Is Mac Jones that quarterback? That's something Shanahan will have to ask himself.

If they have doubts about Jones leading them to a Super Bowl, they should better hold onto Jimmy Garoppolo because he's the last quarterback to lead the San Francisco 49ers to a Super Bowl triumph.