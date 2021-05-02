NFL Draft 2021 Results: winners and losers of Day 3

The final day of the 2021 NFL Draft has come to an end. Rounds four through seven are complete and there were a number of great players that went undrafted. With all 259 draft picks selected, let's take a look at the Day 3 winners and losers in the 2021 NFL Draft.

NFL Draft Day 3 Winners; Jacksonville Jaguars defensive line

USC DT Jay Tufele

Jay Tufele was the 97th ranked overall prospect in the 2021 NFL Draft. He was also the sixth-ranked defensive tackle. Tufele falling to the fourth-round of the draft was a great steal for the Jaguars and Urban Meyer drafted better than anyone expected him to in his first draft.

NFL Draft Day 3 Losers; Jacksonville Jaguars Tight Ends

Ohio State TE Luke Farrell

It's crazy to think that a team can be a winner and a loser on the same day. The only mistake that Urban Meyer made during the 2021 NFL Draft was selecting Luke Farrell, who was the 313th ranked overall prospect and the 17th ranked tight end in the draft. He has a low ceiling when it comes to pass catching. Jacksonville could've selected Luke Farrell with the 209th overall pick in the sixth-round.

NFL Draft Day 3 Winners; New York Jets Rush Offense

Duke v North Carolina

The New York Jets hit the jackpot with their pick in the fourth-round. Michael Carter was the fifth-ranked running back in the draft. Carter was the 83rd ranked overall prospect in the 2021 NFL Draft. The Jets should feel like they got a steal from the draft with Michael Carter.

Jets, man. Did exactly what you should do in the draft. Waited on RB and got a stud in Michael Carter. Are you kidding me with their draft? Whew



QB Zach Wilson

OG Alijah Vera-Tucker

WR Elijah Moore

RB Michael Carter — Jon Ledyard (@LedyardNFLDraft) May 1, 2021

NFL Draft Day 3 Losers; New Orleans Saints

College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Rose Bowl Game presented by Capital One - Alabama v Notre Dame

With all the talent at the quarterback position in the 2021 NFL Draft. Ian Book wasn't a quarterback that other teams were jumping at. The Saints could've drafted him later in the draft and could've waited until the 255th overall pick in the seventh-round to pick Book.

Ian Book was PFF's 13th ranked QB in the 2021 #NFLDraft



..out of 13 QBs 😕 pic.twitter.com/PiaBDYBcxF — PFF (@PFF) May 1, 2021

NFL Draft Day 3 Winners; Cleveland Browns Defense

SEC Championship - Georgia v LSU

The Cleveland Browns grabbed the 96th ranked overall player in the fifth-round of the 2021 NFL Draft. Richard LeCounte possesses great ball skills. From the looks of all the reports, Richard LeCounte's Pro Day was the reason why his draft stock tanked.

NFL Draft Day 3 Winners; Baltimore Ravens

Maryland v Michigan

The Baltimore Ravens are a run-heavy team, and they did everything they could to help Lamar Jackson when it came to the wide receiver position. Baltimore added more talent to Lamar Jackson when they added Ben Mason, who can block and contribute in the passing game at tight end for the Ravens.