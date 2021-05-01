NFL Draft: How to watch 2021 NFL Draft live on Crackstreams

The first three rounds of the 2021 NFL Draft have come and gone, but there is still a whole day left in the three-day draft that fans had been waiting to watch.

As expected, several star prospects were taken within the first round, while some were shockingly left on the board at the end of Thursday night. The second and third round allowed teams to draft those highly graded prospects on the second night. The fourth through seventh round of the NFL Draft continues at 12 PM ET on Saturday, May 1st.

With the ongoing pandemic, many viewers have been forced to find different ways of watching their favorite sports. Here are some ways to watch the NFL Draft on Saturday afternoon.

NFL: Alternatives for watching Day 3 of the Draft

The cheapest and best alternative for those who do not have a cable subscription is to use Locast, a service that offers local/over-the-air channels that are typically free. This includes local news channels from NBC, FOX, ABC, CBS, Telemundo, and more. Since this year's draft is being broadcasted on ABC, users will have no issue with using the service.

Locast is available in 31 major cities around the United States. While it is free to use in those cities, users who want an ad-free experience simply have to pay $5 for no interruptions while using Locast.

Another alternative is to sign up for a free trial on FuboTV, which gives access to ESPN, ABC, and NFL Network, all of which will be broadcasting the NFL Draft. This will give viewers the advantage of getting detailed analysis from the NFL Network and ESPN while watching the Draft, something ABC viewers won't necessarily have access to.

With that being said, there are relatively cheap options as well that include Sling and Hulu, both of whom offer all three networks that will showcase the 2021 NFL Draft throughout the weekend. Each streaming service comes with a free trial as well, which may be intriguing for viewers.