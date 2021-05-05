NFL Draft 2021: Who did the Indianapolis Colts draft? Complete list of selections

The Indianapolis Colts, who lost their starting quarterback Phillip Rivers to retirement this off-season, traded for former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz.

With Wentz at the helm, the Indianapolis Colts entered the 2021 NFL Draft looking for key pieces to continue their momentum from the end of their last season.

On that note, let's have a look at the Indianapolis Colts' picks in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Indianapolis Colts 2021 NFL Draft Selections

Here are the Indianapolis Colts' selections.in the 2021 NFL Draft.

#1 Round 1 Pick 21: Kwity Paye, DE, Michigan

When it came to choosing their first-round draft pick, the Indianapolis Colts knew they had to beef up their defense and add what they considered to be the best player available.

Kwity Paye's hard work on and off the field proves why he is a player that teams jumped at the chance to draft. Paye had two sacks in a COVID-19-shortened 2020 season, along with 16 tackles and four tackles for loss for Michigan.

New Colts pass rusher Kwity Paye telling his mother that she’s done working and will be retiring is an amazing moment 🙌 pic.twitter.com/Bti1MHWBmn — Field Yates (@FieldYates) April 30, 2021

#2 Round 2 Pick 54: Dayo Odeyingbo, DE, Vanderbilt

The Indianapolis Colts weren't done drafting defenses after the round, as they added another defensive end in Dayo Odeyingbo, a three-year starter out of Vanderbilt.

Many think Odeyingbo fell out of the first round of the draft due to concerns about an Achilles injury that he suffered in the past. Nevertheless, Odeyingbo is a strong pass rusher who could help keep opposing offenses off the field.

The #Colts select Vanderbilt’s DE Dayo Odeyingbo, who is coming off a torn Achilles. He’ll be cleared in August return to play late September/October. Plenty of teams had first round grades if healthy. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 1, 2021

#3 Round 4 Pick 127: Kylen Granson, TE, SMU

A two-year starter at SMU, Kylen Granson ranks second in school history when it comes to touchdowns and receiving yards.

He's a physical tight end but is a great option down the field as well. Considering the chemistry Carson Wentz had with his Eagles tight end Zach Ertz, having Granson and Trey Burton together could be good for Wentz.

The Colts add another weapon to their offense.



With the 127th pick, the @Colts select @SMU_Football TE Kylen Granson.#AmericanPow6r pic.twitter.com/GnHV4FlM8V — American Football (@American_FB) May 1, 2021

#4 Round 5 Pick 165: Shawn Davis, F, Florida

Shawn Davis is a versatile safety capable of playing free or strong. Last season with the Florida Gators, he had five interceptions and ten passes and defended well, tallying 5.5 tackles for loss. He does have some injury woes he has dealt with, though, which could be a reason for his drop to the fifth round.

#5 Round 6 Pick 218: Sam Ehlinger, QB, Texas

The Indianapolis Colts traded for Carson Wentz this off-season and there is an almost guarantee that he could be the starter. However, Wentz is injury prone, so having a reliable backup is a good option for Indy.

The Indianapolis Colts believe quarterback Sam Ehlinger could be that player. He was a four-year starter at Texas and did have his ups and downs, but with a strong offense around him, he could be an option for the future.

#6 Round 7 Pick 229: Mike Strachan, WR Charleston (WV)

It's never a bad idea to have so many receivers for your quarterback to choose from. With the Indianapolis Colts receivers having a successful 2020 campaign, adding someone like Mike Strachan is a solid choice in the seventh round. That's because, at 6' 5, 225 pounds, Strachan is fast, athletic and is a good downfield option.

#7 Round 7 Pick 248: Will Fries, OT, Penn State

The Indianapolis Colts' offensive line has been built over the past few seasons' drafts. So choosing Will Fries in the seventh round is another way to continue that.

Will Fries is versatile on the offensive line and has played left and right tackle as well as left and right guard while at Penn State. His versatility could help him make the roster or at least the practice squad.