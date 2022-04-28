NFL Draft 2022: How long is the each round of the NFL draft?

The 2022 NFL Draft is set to begin Thursday night at 8 p.m. ET in Las Vegas. Thursday is solely the first round, while rounds two and three take place on Friday. Rounds four through seven are then completed on Saturday.

So how long will this take? NFL fans may want to tune in for every single pick on all three days. So is that possible?

How long is the 2022 NFL Draft?

The basic structure of the NFL Draft is that there are 32 picks per round. There are 32 teams, thus each team is assigned one pick from rounds one through seven. Of course, trades shake that up and few teams enter any given draft with only seven picks.

There is also the reality of compensatory picks, which begin in the third round. These are awarded to teams who lost key free agents the year prior. So once the third round begins, fans will notice there are more than 32 selections per round.

The first round, however, features only 32 picks and teams have 10 minutes to make their selection. Thus, it could realistically take 320 minutes to complete. Yet this rarely happens as the picks go quicker as teams take the top player remaining on their respective draft boards.

The allotted time per pick then goes down to seven minutes in the second round. That number then drops to five minutes in rounds three through six. Things really get moving in the seventh round as teams have four minutes to make each selection.

NFL fans in the Eastern Time Zone can expect to stay up past midnight for the first round. The same should also be true on Friday, as rounds two and three are completed. Saturday gets off to an early start, which sees round seven wrap up just in time to finally get a break not too late in the night.

All of this gets underway Thursday with the Jacksonville Jaguars on the clock with the No. 1 overall pick. Last year was a no-brainer with Trevor Lawrence at No. 1. However, this year is full of surprises and the Jaguars could still choose from a handful of players at a wide range of positions.

That pick will come in shortly after 8 p.m. ET. From there, the madness begins and will last all the way through Saturday night.

