NFL Draft 2024: 3 trades that make sense for all NFL teams involved feat. Broncos-Eagles move

The 2024 NFL Draft will take place tomorrow in Detroit, Michigan. Based on reports, multiple trades could go down on draft night as several teams are looking to trade up and trade down from their designated spots.

While Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels, and Drake Maye are expected to be the first three picks of this year's draft, anything is possible after that. The Arizona Cardinals are open to listening to offers for the fourth overall pick, and apart from them, teams like the Denver Broncos and the Los Angeles Chargers are also open to trading down.

In this article, I'll talk about three trades that could go down on draft night, and it will make sense for all the teams involved.

NFL Draft 2024 trades: Trade details

#1. Eagles trade up to get a CB with Denver Broncos' pick

Quinyon Mitchell: NFL Combine

The Philadelphia Eagles need a cornerback in this year's draft, and the best one available is Toledo's Quinyon Mitchell. The Eagles currently have the 22nd overall pick, but Mitchell is projected to be drafted by the Indianapolis Colts with the 15th overall pick.

With a potential trade with the Broncos, the Eagles can climb up 10 spots and get the best defensive back in this year's draft. The Broncos are unlikely to draft Bo Nix with the 12th overall pick, and trading back gives them flexibility to draft the quarterback or someone else while getting more draft assets in return.

Full trade details: Eagles get 2024 12th overall pick, 2024 fifth-round pick in exchange for 2024 22nd overall pick, 2024 fourth-round pick, and 2025 third-round pick.

#2. Vikings trade up to draft J.J. McCarthy with Chargers' pick

J.J. McCarthy: 2024 CFP National Championship - Michigan v Washington

The most likely trade that will go down on draft night is the Minnesota Vikings trading up to draft J.J. McCarthy with the fifth overall pick received from the Los Angeles Chargers.

After Kirk Cousins' exit in free agency, the Vikings signed Sam Darnold, but they need to draft a quarterback. McCarthy has risen through the ranks in the months leading up to the draft and will potentially be a top-five pick this year.

With the Arizona Cardinals keeping their pick to draft Marvin Harrison Jr., the Chargers will be open to business for the fifth-overall pick. The Vikings use both of their first-round picks this year to trade up and draft the Michigan quarterback, while the Chargers get more draft picks to build a better roster.

Full trade details: Vikings get 2024 fifth overall pick in exchange for 2024 11th overall pick, 23rd overall pick, and 2025 fourth-round pick.

#3. Cardinals trade up to draft Laiatu Latu with Packers' pick

Laiatu Latu: NFL Combine

The Cardinals have the fourth overall pick and the 27th overall pick in this year's draft. After drafting Marvin Harrison Jr. with their first pick, Jonathan Gannon would love to add a defensive player with their second pick in the first round.

UCLA's Laiatu Latu is one of the best defensive players in this year's draft, but his neck injury that forced him to retire earlier in his college career could make him fall in the first round. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who have the 26th overall pick, would love to draft Latu, and the Cardinals could trade above them to get the 23-year-old.

The Packers have the 25th overall pick, and they will likely draft an offensive lineman, which they can probably get two spots down. With this potential trade, the Cardinals get a stud on the defensive end while the Packers get an offensive lineman along with a fourth-round pick.

Full trade details: Cardinals get 2024 25th overall pick in exchange for 2024 27th overall pick, and 2024 fourth-round pick.