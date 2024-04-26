NFL Draft 2024 Results: Winners and Losers of Day 1

The first round of the NFL draft is in the books. There were some excellent picks and, of course, some curious ones. We even had an NFL owner come into the room to question a GM personally. Naturally, there are winners and losers after Round 1, so let's take a look at both, starting with who came out on top on Thursday:

NFL Draft 2024: Day 1 winners

Winner: Kansas City Chiefs

Xavier Worthy is a rare talent, someone who possesses almost historic speed, and the Chiefs trading up and getting him late in the first round was a huge win. This is the type of weapon they've been missing since losing Tyreek Hill, and it gives Andy Reid something special to play with.

Winner: Chicago Bears

Getting the best quarterback in the draft is always a win, especially when it's someone of Caleb Williams' caliber. Then being able to pair him with a top wide receiver in Rome Odunze was a massive win. The Bears completely revamped their offense this offseason and could be legitimate contenders based on these two picks alone.

Winner: New England Patriots

The difference between Jayden Daniels and Drake Maye is stark. Maye is much more physical and fits the prototype of an NFL quarterback. He's also significantly younger and is decidedly not a one-year wonder prospect. For the Washington Commanders to take him is fine, but leaving Maye to New England is a win for the Patriots.

Winner: Minnesota Vikings

J.J. McCarthy isn't a great prospect at quarterback, but he is far better than Penix Jr., Bo Nix and the rest that will go later. After rumors abounded that he might go fourth overall, for the Vikings to be able to move up just one pick to 10 and get the guy they wanted is a win. Moving up again to get Dallas Turner after he slid is a great move, too.

Winner: Bryce Young

Bryce Young has been a big winner for the entire offseason with a new coach and more weapons/protection, and that didn't stop in the draft. To get him, the Carolina Panthers had to basically give up D.J. Moore and Caleb Williams, but they moved back into round one at 32 overall to get Xavier Legette, a promising prospect who can make big plays for Young.

NFL Draft 2024: Day 1 losers

Loser: Kirk Cousins

The Atlanta Falcons fanbase was also losers here, but Kirk Cousins especially took a hit. Not only did the team improbably draft his replacement just months after signing him for four years and $180 million, but they didn't even tell him.

It's the Aaron Rodgers-Jordan Love situation all over again, except that Cousins is brand new to the team and Michael Penix Jr. is a worse prospect. Adding to that, a top-10 pick was a reach.

Loser: Justin Herbert

Justin Herbert will be more protected with the Joe Alt selection, but he still has no one to throw to. Missing out on Marvin Harrison Jr. by one pick and not taking Malik Nabers was not a win for the Los Angeles Chargers QB.

Loser: Buffalo Bills

With how many cuts and trades the Buffalo Bills had to make to clear up cap space, they arguably did not need to trade down to acquire more lower-quality assets. They need impact players at a ton of places, so trading down from 28 to 32 and then again to 33 is mind-boggling. Plus, the two picks they moved out of went to their biggest need: wide receiver.

Loser: Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk

Both the San Francisco 49ers wide receivers had murky futures with the team, especially Brandon Aiyuk. With the team spending their first pick on Ricky Pearsall, the future looks even more like one or both of these players are leaving the Bay Area.