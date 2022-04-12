Which first-round picks could be traded in the 2022 NFL Draft?

Ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft, we still don’t yet know for sure whether or not the current order of selection will remain as it is now.

We’ve already seen several trades that have moved draft picks around, with the latest seeing the New Orleans Saints move up to #16 and #19 after completing a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Yet, it would be a surprise if the pre-draft maneuvers ended there, with there still being three first-round draft picks that are likely to be traded away.

Which first-round picks could still be traded in the 2022 NFL Draft?

Pick #2: Detroit Lions

With two picks in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, the Detroit Lions will likely try and maximize value by moving down from their second-overall pick.

With the market for quarterbacks not as hot as in previous NFL Draft classes, it is difficult to predict who would be willing to move up and take the #2 pick.

Detroit need a quarterback too, and will probably believe that they can still select one of their choosing later on in the first round.

One likely landing spot for this pick is with the Carolina Panthers, who are desperate to bolster their offensive line and protect Sam Darnold.

John Whiticar @Whiticar This is purely speculation, but which of these trade down situations would you prefer?



Lions trade pick no. 2 to...



Texans for picks 3 + 13

Jets for picks 4 + 10

Giants for picks 5 + 7

Eagles for picks 15 + 16 + 19 This is purely speculation, but which of these trade down situations would you prefer?Lions trade pick no. 2 to...Texans for picks 3 + 13Jets for picks 4 + 10Giants for picks 5 + 7Eagles for picks 15 + 16 + 19

Given the high-quality offensive linemen at the top of the draft, the Panthers will need to move ahead of the Houston Texans and New York Giants to secure one of the two outstanding players in this position: Evan Neal and Ikem Ekwonu.

This makes the Panthers the prime candidate to arrange a trade with the Detroit Lions, especially one which would see the Lions take control of the #6 pick, keeping them ahead of Seattle and New Orleans, who are both looking to select quarterbacks.

Pick #12: Minnesota Vikings

Minnesota are looking toward their defense ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft and were prime candidates to select Michigan’s David Ojabo at #12.

However, with Ojabo’s injury and the number of doubts surrounding other players at the defensive end position, the Vikes may well look to trade down and regroup.

Fortunately, the Vikings hold a valuable pick to teams looking at either Kenny Pickett or Desmond Ridder.

Quarterbacks increase in value on draft night, whether or not their natural talent warrants such hype.

With the New Orleans Saints having engineered a rather exciting trade with the Eagles, which put the Saints up to pick #16, they may now feel much closer to the Vikings at 12th overall.

The Vikings will feel that both George Karlaftis out of Purdue and Jermaine Johnson II out of Florida State could be in reach at pick #16, and will take the added NFL Draft capital that the Saints or Pittsburgh Steelers could offer them.

Pick #21: New England Patriots

Bill Belichick trading back in the NFL Draft is as predictable as Christmas falling on December 25th.

The New England Patriots coach values lower picks for roster building, especially when not holding a selection inside the top-15, where the elite natural talent is usually selected.

Belichick wanted to surround Mac Jones with more offensive weapons this offseason, which led to rumors that Gillette Stadium could even be a possible destination for Davante Adams.

However, with the recently completed trade with the Miami Dolphins for DeVante Parker solving their short-term needs at receiver, it now seems inevitable that Belichick will move out of the #21 spot in the 2022 NFL Draft.

At this point in the NFL Draft, teams are debating whether or not to move back into the first round, while several franchises have surrendered their first-round selections and want the chance to make a pick on night one.

This is where Belichick hoovers up NFL Draft assets and value, and don’t be surprised to see either the Chicago Bears or San Francisco 49ers make a move for this pick.

Chad Muma is a promising linebacker out of Wyoming and is tipped to be selected in the second round. If the Patriots can secure multiple picks for #21, I expect Belichick to accept and look to take either Muma or Dax Hill in the early stages of the second round.

The Bears hold the #39 and #48 picks in the 2021 NFL Draft. Those two selections would be considered prime real estate for Belichick, especially with the Bears in desperate need of a wide receiver, seeing #21 as a possible position to secure Chris Olave out of Ohio State if his stock falls.

