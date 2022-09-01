EXCLUSIVE: "Electric" - Jets' Jacob Martin professes his admiration for Lamar Jackson ahead of season opener again Ravens

The New York Jets will begin their season hosting the Baltimore Ravens on September 11th at 1:00 PM ET.

The team will face a run-heavy offense led by former NFL MVP Lamar Jackson. Baltimore missed the playoffs last season, and play in a tough AFC North division. However, they do pose a threat to be a contender in the AFC.

New York Jets defensive end Jacob Martin spoke with Sportskeeda about facing Jackson and the Ravens in week one.

He knows the threat Jackson poses and he knows the challenge that's right in front of him, but he's excited to face a big challenge in week one.

Martin said:

“Much respect for his game and the things that he's brought to the game, you know? He's really a truly all electric exciting player to compete against and you know, I’m a huge fan of his game, you know. So I'm just excited to be out there and compete with the guys, you know."

Martin also added that he's excited to be out there and be with the guys competing again on Sunday.

He added:

"Just to be out there, playing on a team with with new guys and I’m just excited to have those Sunday competitions back, you know, I think it builds a certain kind of chemistry, with a team to be able to, just show the work that you put in over training camp and over the season. I think that that really brings a team together it helps bring the total vision.

Joe Flacco is set to start for the Jets against his former team, the Baltimore Ravens

Miami Dolphins v New York Jets

Who would have thought that week one in the NFL would feature a Joe Flacco revenge game?

In the pre-season opener, starting quarterback Zach Wilson suffered a non-contact injury to his right knee resulting in a meniscus tear and bruise to the bone. He is not expected to play week one and could be sidelined for up to a month.

Next man up: Joe Flacco. Flacco will face his former team, the Baltimore Ravens, who drafted him and who he won a Super Bowl with. He will face off against the man who replaced him in Lamar Jackson.

Flacco played in two games last season for the Jets, recording 338 passing yards and 3 touchdowns while completing 64.2 percent of his passes.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by James Meyers