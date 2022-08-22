NFL fan creates hilarious clip of Skip Bayless disagreeing with Skip Bayless about Aaron Rodgers

Sports commentator Skip Bayless is known for his outrageous takes, interesting points of views, and outbursts during debates. This is especially true when it comes to Aaron Rodgers.

A fan on Twitter created a funny video of Bayless debating himself, with contradictory opinions on Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Shannonnn sharpes burner @shannonsharpeee Skip Bayless debating himself on Aaron Rodgers is forever comedy 🤣🤣🤣 Skip Bayless debating himself on Aaron Rodgers is forever comedy 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/WeoprfyOTW

Here is the back-and-forth conversation between the two Skips' conversation from the video:

"Aaron Rodgers is historically, transcendentially, specially great."

"No, you wanna know why? Because Aaron Rodgers is hot, and Aaron Rodgers is cold. He is not historically, transcendentially, great."

The video, then, showed how Skip contradicted himself by first saying Rodgers was the best quarterback in the league. Then, he said the quarterback was the most overhyped:

"He's above anybody who's played this game on a human level right now."

"He's also the most overhyped quarterback in the history of pro football."

"That is the most laughable statement that you have ever made in the history of this show. So it's Aaron bleepin' Rodgers."

"It's Erent Rodgers. Erent Rodgers."

The video concluded with him talking about Rodgers' touchdown in the playoffs that beat the Cowboys a few years ago.

"Here's what you have an answer for. The play of the game, the play of the year, and the play of the century. That was special."

"There was nothing special about this play."

Aaron Rodgers has been frusturated with his wide receivers lately but praises running backs

Carolina Panthers v Green Bay Packers

Rodgers recently called out his wide receivers, specifically the young guys. Last week, Rodgers stated that the receivers need to play better, drop fewer balls, and be more consistent. What was surprising was that Rodgers, as per ESPN's Rob Demovsky, publicly called out the receivers.

Most people wondered why Rodgers couldn't have done it privately, but it didn't seem to bother the team too much.

The Packers receiving group will be led by fifth-year wideout, Allen Lazard. Lazard has been with the Packers since 2018, and had a career season last year, recording 40 receptions, 513 yards, and eight touchdowns.

While he publicly called out the receiving group, he did recently praise the running back group in Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon. He set a bold milestone for his expectations for Jones and Dillon. He thinks both running backs can each have 50+ receptions.

Ryan Wood @ByRyanWood After saying young WRs need to be more consistent, Aaron Rodgers says 50 targets apiece for Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon is “very realistic” this season. #Packers offense could rely on those two a lot in passing game. “You’ve got to get your best 11 on the field,” Rodgers says. After saying young WRs need to be more consistent, Aaron Rodgers says 50 targets apiece for Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon is “very realistic” this season. #Packers offense could rely on those two a lot in passing game. “You’ve got to get your best 11 on the field,” Rodgers says.

The NFL regular season begins in a few weeks, and the Packers and Rodgers will be looking to make a Super Bowl run after losing to the San Francisco 49ers in the playoffs last season.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit the Twiter user, "@shannonsharpeee" and H/T Sportskeeda.

