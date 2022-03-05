"How can you not be a fan of this guy?" - NFL fans in awe of Malik Willis after viral video

22-year-old quarterback Malik Willis has won the hearts of not just football fans, but people all over the world. It is not due to his footballing ability but rather something the young quarterback did on the streets.
The Liberty quarterback is attending the NFL Scouting Combine in a bid to get an NFL chance. While having a good quarterback workout for the scouts, what the young quarterback has done off the field is perhaps even better.
He was spotted helping out a homeless man while taking a break from the Scouting Combine. Willis can be seen handing the man something. A young person helping out another is great to see. A Twitter user named Ryan Lacey uploaded the video he took to his Twitter account.
The user wrote:
"Was having lunch yesterday and saw one of the Combine guys helping out someone on some hard times…
"@malikwillis being great even when nobody is watching. How can you not be a fan of this guy?"
One user commented saying thank you to Ryan for sharing the video and that it is good to know that there is still good in the world.
One fan stated that they are so proub of their quarterback and fellow Liberty alum.
A woman named Jessie posted and wrote that they love to see it, making Willis an easy guy to cheer for.
Another user commented and wrote that what people do when no one is watching defines their character. Which bodes well for Willis' NFL career.
One fan replied to the video, writing that some good dudes come out of Liberty.
A Twitter user named Tyler commented and wrote that with Willis' bonus check for being a first-round selection, the quarterback will put it to good use for some great causes.
Another user took a screenshot of the video and wrote: 'Picture worth a thousand words'.
A user named Kenny Miller commented and said that they wish there were more people in the world like Malik.
The comments kept coming with another fan writing that there needs to be more young people with this type of character.
Malik Willis impresses at Scouting Combine
The 22-year-old Liberty quarterback raised his draft stock with an impressive outing during the quarterback workouts. He launched several deep balls in a proper aerial display for the NFL teams watching.
He is a dynamic athlete and although he is not the biggest quarterback to ever enter the draft, his potential and raw talent is something that not many teams will be able to ignore.
After his workout, it is thought that he is now a guaranteed top 10 selection and his meetings and great knowledge of offensive schemes were thought to have impressed many teams.
Despite all his good efforts on the field and in the meeting room, it is his act of kindness to a person in need that has captured the headlines.