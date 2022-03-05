"How can you not be a fan of this guy?" - NFL fans in awe of Malik Willis after viral video

22-year-old quarterback Malik Willis has won the hearts of not just football fans, but people all over the world. It is not due to his footballing ability but rather something the young quarterback did on the streets.

The Liberty quarterback is attending the NFL Scouting Combine in a bid to get an NFL chance. While having a good quarterback workout for the scouts, what the young quarterback has done off the field is perhaps even better.

He was spotted helping out a homeless man while taking a break from the Scouting Combine. Willis can be seen handing the man something. A young person helping out another is great to see. A Twitter user named Ryan Lacey uploaded the video he took to his Twitter account.

The user wrote:

"Was having lunch yesterday and saw one of the Combine guys helping out someone on some hard times…

"@malikwillis being great even when nobody is watching. How can you not be a fan of this guy?"

Ryan Lacey @rlacey23



being great even when nobody is watching. How can you not be a fan of this guy? Was having lunch yesterday and saw one of the Combine guys helping out someone on some hard times… @malikwillis being great even when nobody is watching. How can you not be a fan of this guy? Was having lunch yesterday and saw one of the Combine guys helping out someone on some hard times…@malikwillis being great even when nobody is watching. How can you not be a fan of this guy? https://t.co/BmFzUM66NU

One user commented saying thank you to Ryan for sharing the video and that it is good to know that there is still good in the world.

David McCallum @dmcc_mccallum @rlacey23 @Liberty_Flames_ Thank you for sharing this video! It's good to know that there is still good in this world. @rlacey23 @Liberty_Flames_ Thank you for sharing this video! It's good to know that there is still good in this world.

One fan stated that they are so proub of their quarterback and fellow Liberty alum.

J @WeFewFaithful @rlacey23 @Liberty_Flames_ So proud of my qb and fellow alum! Proud to call him brother in Christ! Keep making His name known! @rlacey23 @Liberty_Flames_ So proud of my qb and fellow alum! Proud to call him brother in Christ! Keep making His name known!

A woman named Jessie posted and wrote that they love to see it, making Willis an easy guy to cheer for.

Another user commented and wrote that what people do when no one is watching defines their character. Which bodes well for Willis' NFL career.

Daniel Kurland @PoeticLicencedk @rlacey23 @Liberty_Flames_ @Russellmania621

@PeteMedhurst

What people do when they don't realize anyone is watching, for me, defines a person's true character.



Will Willis study film unprompted? Check.



Will he work on mechanics? Check. What people do when they don't realize anyone is watching, for me, defines a person's true character.Will Willis study film unprompted? Check.Will he work on mechanics? Check. @rlacey23 @Liberty_Flames_ @Russellmania621@PeteMedhurstWhat people do when they don't realize anyone is watching, for me, defines a person's true character.Will Willis study film unprompted? Check.Will he work on mechanics? Check.

One fan replied to the video, writing that some good dudes come out of Liberty.

A Twitter user named Tyler commented and wrote that with Willis' bonus check for being a first-round selection, the quarterback will put it to good use for some great causes.

Tyler Smiley @TylerSmiley10 @TheQBTech @rlacey23 @malikwillis Not for long that 1st round bonus check is about to help a lot of great causes this is high character stuff. @TheQBTech @rlacey23 @malikwillis Not for long that 1st round bonus check is about to help a lot of great causes this is high character stuff.

Another user took a screenshot of the video and wrote: 'Picture worth a thousand words'.

A user named Kenny Miller commented and said that they wish there were more people in the world like Malik.

The comments kept coming with another fan writing that there needs to be more young people with this type of character.

Malik Willis impresses at Scouting Combine

The 22-year-old impressed in his quarterback workout

The 22-year-old Liberty quarterback raised his draft stock with an impressive outing during the quarterback workouts. He launched several deep balls in a proper aerial display for the NFL teams watching.

He is a dynamic athlete and although he is not the biggest quarterback to ever enter the draft, his potential and raw talent is something that not many teams will be able to ignore.

Mina Kimes @minakimes I’m not sure where Malik Willis’ floor is…but I think his ceiling is outer space. I’m not sure where Malik Willis’ floor is…but I think his ceiling is outer space. 🚀🚀🚀 https://t.co/WDtiWp2nda

After his workout, it is thought that he is now a guaranteed top 10 selection and his meetings and great knowledge of offensive schemes were thought to have impressed many teams.

Despite all his good efforts on the field and in the meeting room, it is his act of kindness to a person in need that has captured the headlines.

