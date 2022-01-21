"Can Belicheat be any more classless?" - NFL fans bash Bill Belichick's attitude towards Sean McDermott

Bill Belichick has always been famous for taking playoff losses harder than any other head coach in the NFL. When he loses, he often finds it difficult to control himself and maintain a level of decorum. Fans know this and, after watching one of the biggest defensive implosions in NFL history, were expecting some type of notable response from the coach.

Those expecting it were correct as a video has surfaced of the Patriots' head coach essentially ignoring Sean McDermott during the typical post-game handshake.

Watch the video here:

Paul Metcalf @Paul_Metcalf @Patriots @NFL twitter.com/mckennanalysis… Henry McKenna @McKennAnalysis A look at Sean McDermott’s chat with Bill Belichick after the game.



🥶🥶🥶🥶🥶 A look at Sean McDermott’s chat with Bill Belichick after the game. 🥶🥶🥶🥶🥶 https://t.co/ewHeBJR3bK Bill Belichick is as equally a shitty person as he is a football coach. If you get your ass kicked, man up and be gracious. Winner on the field. Loser off the field. @BuffaloBills Bill Belichick is as equally a shitty person as he is a football coach. If you get your ass kicked, man up and be gracious. Winner on the field. Loser off the field. @BuffaloBills @Patriots @NFL twitter.com/mckennanalysis…

Of course, this created a massive response on Twitter from NFL fans. Basically, since the Patriots have beaten everyone, there was no shortage of jokes and bashing by vengeful fans. Here's what some fans had to say.

NFL fans bash, defend Bill Belichick

New England Patriots v Miami Dolphins

Jessica G @jlgrannis @McKennAnalysis It was reported that Belichik went into the Bills locker room for “an extended period of time” after the game. He probably just told McDermott that he’d see him there. 🙄 Why chat on a freezing field outside when you can do it inside where its warm? People always want drama @McKennAnalysis It was reported that Belichik went into the Bills locker room for “an extended period of time” after the game. He probably just told McDermott that he’d see him there. 🙄 Why chat on a freezing field outside when you can do it inside where its warm? People always want drama 😑

Of course, everyone will have a defender if famous enough, it seems.

Laura @Laura095744901 @McKennAnalysis Belichick & Whole New England Patriots every time they loose , just stump right off field not congratulating other team on their win. The whole damn team has had attitudes w/ every lose . @McKennAnalysis Belichick & Whole New England Patriots every time they loose , just stump right off field not congratulating other team on their win. The whole damn team has had attitudes w/ every lose .

Laura has seen a lot of Patriots teams and is not surprised but is definitely disappointed.

WFTPack @WolfskinsinNC @McKennAnalysis "What do you want us to do, kick a field goal? It's 38-0. It's fourth down. We're just out there playing," — Bill Belichick after a 52-7 win against HOF Gibbs led WFT. If you’re giving it, you gotta take it too. @McKennAnalysis "What do you want us to do, kick a field goal? It's 38-0. It's fourth down. We're just out there playing," — Bill Belichick after a 52-7 win against HOF Gibbs led WFT. If you’re giving it, you gotta take it too.

Bill Belichick has given it to the Washington Football Team, so it makes sense for a fan to relish a similar dose of medicine for Belichick.

D'yer Mak'er @DidyaMakeHer @McKennAnalysis Maybe he was pissed that McDermott ran up the score, like Bill did for years against the Bills @McKennAnalysis Maybe he was pissed that McDermott ran up the score, like Bill did for years against the Bills

This fan offered a theory for the coach's actions in a level-headed manner without any strong opinions. Top-notch reporting.

Hot with Blue Cheese @HotwthBluCheese @McKennAnalysis The Bills own the Patriots now . They buried them in the Grave as long as Josh Allen is QB Bills will never lose to Pats ! @McKennAnalysis The Bills own the Patriots now . They buried them in the Grave as long as Josh Allen is QB Bills will never lose to Pats !

This fan is calling the fight early, saying the Patriots will be sputtering behind the Bills for the foreseeable future, much like the Bills sputtered behind the Patriots during the Tom Brady era.

Maz85 @Maznopoly @McKennAnalysis Why is anyone shocked at his lack of respect? He’s a great coach but I’m pretty sure this ain’t the first time he’s done something like this…. @McKennAnalysis Why is anyone shocked at his lack of respect? He’s a great coach but I’m pretty sure this ain’t the first time he’s done something like this….

Like many fans, this Twitter user isn't surprised with Belichick's season-end storming off the field.

Aud @ohitsaudreyyy @McKennAnalysis @MarkMaske McDermott has been very disrespectful to Bill. Why fake it? @McKennAnalysis @MarkMaske McDermott has been very disrespectful to Bill. Why fake it?

Aud is saying that this is a case of the pot calling the kettle black, or in this case, not speaking at all.

This fan concurrs with Aud, saying that the two simply do not get along.

Calvin Wright @CalvinWright30 @McKennAnalysis Bill’s days are number in the play off they will choke and want make it to the Super Bowl wait and see @McKennAnalysis Bill’s days are number in the play off they will choke and want make it to the Super Bowl wait and see

MeMyself @clakor54 Henry McKenna @McKennAnalysis A look at Sean McDermott’s chat with Bill Belichick after the game.



🥶🥶🥶🥶🥶 A look at Sean McDermott’s chat with Bill Belichick after the game. 🥶🥶🥶🥶🥶 https://t.co/ewHeBJR3bK Can Belicheat be any more classless? McDermott looked at Belicheat like, that's it? Then Cheatriot fans have the balls to complain the Bills were running up the score which the Cheatriots did for years! Now they get a taste of their own medicine & they want to whine about it! twitter.com/McKennAnalysis… Can Belicheat be any more classless? McDermott looked at Belicheat like, that's it? Then Cheatriot fans have the balls to complain the Bills were running up the score which the Cheatriots did for years! Now they get a taste of their own medicine & they want to whine about it! twitter.com/McKennAnalysis…

This fan unloads on the head coach, the Patriots and fans in a limited number of characters. The diss-word ratio is solid here.

Also Read Article Continues below

With the Patriots out of the picture, the Bills are now set to face the Kansas City Chiefs. They defeated them 38-20 earlier this season, so the ball is in their court to do it again. Will they live up to expectations?

Sportskeeda is now on apple news!

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar