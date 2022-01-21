"Can Belicheat be any more classless?" - NFL fans bash Bill Belichick's attitude towards Sean McDermott

Bill Belichick has always been famous for taking playoff losses harder than any other head coach in the NFL. When he loses, he often finds it difficult to control himself and maintain a level of decorum. Fans know this and, after watching one of the biggest defensive implosions in NFL history, were expecting some type of notable response from the coach.
Those expecting it were correct as a video has surfaced of the Patriots' head coach essentially ignoring Sean McDermott during the typical post-game handshake.
Of course, this created a massive response on Twitter from NFL fans. Basically, since the Patriots have beaten everyone, there was no shortage of jokes and bashing by vengeful fans. Here's what some fans had to say.
NFL fans bash, defend Bill Belichick
Of course, everyone will have a defender if famous enough, it seems.
Laura has seen a lot of Patriots teams and is not surprised but is definitely disappointed.
Bill Belichick has given it to the Washington Football Team, so it makes sense for a fan to relish a similar dose of medicine for Belichick.
This fan offered a theory for the coach's actions in a level-headed manner without any strong opinions. Top-notch reporting.
This fan is calling the fight early, saying the Patriots will be sputtering behind the Bills for the foreseeable future, much like the Bills sputtered behind the Patriots during the Tom Brady era.
Like many fans, this Twitter user isn't surprised with Belichick's season-end storming off the field.
Aud is saying that this is a case of the pot calling the kettle black, or in this case, not speaking at all.
This fan concurrs with Aud, saying that the two simply do not get along.
This fan unloads on the head coach, the Patriots and fans in a limited number of characters. The diss-word ratio is solid here.
With the Patriots out of the picture, the Bills are now set to face the Kansas City Chiefs. They defeated them 38-20 earlier this season, so the ball is in their court to do it again. Will they live up to expectations?
