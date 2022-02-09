"He's hiring them but they're independent?" - NFL fans flummoxed by Dan Snyder's latest move as part of Washington investigation

Another year, another Washington and Dan Snyder investigation. Instead of him being investigated by other parties, he's apparently investigating himself.

Per Adam Schefter, the owner of the Washington Commanders, formerly known as the Washington Football Team and Washington Redskins, has hired an independent team to look into allegations of sexual harassment made by former cheerleader Washington Tiffani Johnston against Snyder.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Commanders owner Dan Snyder is hiring an independent investigative team, led by former Asst. U.S. Attorneys Bonnie Jonas and Tiffany Moller of Pallas Global Group LLC, to look into allegations made last week by Tiffani Johnston during her time with the team, per a team official. Commanders owner Dan Snyder is hiring an independent investigative team, led by former Asst. U.S. Attorneys Bonnie Jonas and Tiffany Moller of Pallas Global Group LLC, to look into allegations made last week by Tiffani Johnston during her time with the team, per a team official.

NFL insider Adam Schefter's tweet started it all.

This was the most popular response, kicking off a tsunami of jokes about Snyder's idea to clear his name.

This is an old reference, but still making the rounds in the zeitgeist.

Reality Beaker @RealityBeaker @NFL_DovKleiman @AdamSchefter This whole scenario stinks…from the ex government officials to Snyder hiring (and paying) his own “independent “ investigators. We all see how this plays out… @NFL_DovKleiman @AdamSchefter This whole scenario stinks…from the ex government officials to Snyder hiring (and paying) his own “independent “ investigators. We all see how this plays out…

@RealityBeaker is echoing what Dov Kleiman said in casting doubt on the investigation as legitimate.

Burt is echoing the same problem.

The reference here is to a movie called Split, which is a thriller where the main villain has multiple personalities, with only some being of a villainous nature.

This is a reference to the NBA's James Harden, who allegedly (jokingly) was involved in a robbery.

@CommandersCLT places Snyder's investigation into a different situation for laughs.

Vincent Perricone @VPerricone92 @AdamSchefter Dan Snyder hiring an independent investigative team to find out what happened with his football team @AdamSchefter Dan Snyder hiring an independent investigative team to find out what happened with his football team https://t.co/ZPKnmmCnDI

@vperricone92 is referencing a classic Spongebob episode from the early 2000s. In the episode, Spongebob got a bit too immersed in his investigation, creating chaos in the city.

As such, the city put out wanted posters for him. Somehow, little did he know, he was the wanted man the entire time.

This NFL fan is not exactly holding his breath.

This fan simplifies what is happening into only a handful of words.

Toney Time @toney_time @AdamSchefter We all gonna have to act surprised when they come back with nothing just cause Snyder payed them off @AdamSchefter We all gonna have to act surprised when they come back with nothing just cause Snyder payed them off

@Toney_time isn't holding out hope for an "upset" ruling in which the people paid find the customer guilty.

What happened between Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder and Tiffani Johnston?

Commissioner Roger Goodell Press Conference

According to Pro Football Talk, Snyder placed his hand on Johnston's leg once at a company dinner in 2009. She moved it.

Later that night, he attempted to "cajole" her into his limo.

What could the investigators be looking for? In 2009, smartphones were present, albeit still new.

That said, any emails, texts, videos, or audio from back then would be the first place to look for evidence. Specifically, Johnston's old phone would be the first place to check for any record of traces of evidence.

Also Read Article Continues below

Additionally, any surveillance footage or eyewitness accounts from back then that could corroborate the incident would be extremely helpful. Of course, with the incident taking place 13 years prior, eyewitness accounts may be quite unreliable.

Edited by LeRon Haire