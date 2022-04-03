"And still couldn’t afford to fix the stadium?" - NFL fans react to news about Commanders allegedly withholding visiting teams’ ticket revenue

Fans of the NFL talk about the Washington Commanders supposedly holding onto the ticket income of visiting teams.

Franchises around the league are required to give away 40% of net ticket earnings to the NFL, which then scatters the funds.

This Twitter user said: "And still couldn’t afford to fix the stadium?"

Business reporter Timothy Boone of The Advocate tweeted: "Dan Snyder has taken an elite NFL franchise and run it into the earth. It’s almost impressive. It’s like buying a house in the nicest neighborhood in town, not mowing the grass and putting a car on blocks up in the front yard."

Another user stated: "If this comes back as a delibrate scheme....IF.....this will absolutely be the one that puts an end to Snyder. Time will tell. Facts have to come out."

This user asserted: "Please let this be the last straw, and we can finally see the worst owner in sports history be done with the team. Long overdue."

This Twitter user noted: "If this is true, it's fatal. These owners have looked the other way on sexual misconduct, racism, harassment & being a general dick because honestly it's a widespread problem. Look at the Gruden emails. But stealing from the collective NFL oligarchy won't be forgiven."

This user stated: "You can do anything in this world, but you can’t withhold money from the government or other rich dudes. That’s the line."

Another Twitter user declared: "Dan Snyder tried to pull a Producers. He made a product so bad that no one thought it could possibly make any money."

This user mentioned: "If there's truth to this and Snyder is shown to've known/been involved, he'll be out. Pretty explosive accusations..."

Another user said: "And they spent nothing to maintain the stadium either."

This user noted: "If this is true then why were there still so many opposing team fans in our stands. That’s still sad and embarrassing."

The Commanders and Ticket Sales

Ticket sales are the lone aspect of local revenue that has to be allocated amongst league owners. Franchises don’t give away other income, like from parking to local sponsorship contracts, with other NFL teams.

Ticket sales not only have an effect upon other teams, including the Commanders. This has an effect on the players as well due to ticket revenue being a factor in the general league revenues that are used to devise each season's salary cap.

We'll see if these claims against the Commanders have any merit as the story continues to unfold

