Watch: NFL fans get first glimpse of Russell Wilson in full Broncos gear

NFL fans have seen Russell Wilson in full Denver Broncos gear for the very first time. The 33-year-old made the sensational move from Seattle to Denver in what was the biggest move of the offseason.

After signing for the AFC West franchise weeks ago, NFL and Denver fans have gotten their first look at the superstar quarterback repping his new colors.

Wilson attended Denver's first day of voluntary veteran mini-camp as he looks to get acclimated to his new surroundings and new teammates. He was still sporting the same number from his Seattle days, wearing the number three as he made his way out to the practice field.

The superstar quarterback spoke to the media after his first practice with his new team and had nothing but positive words for how the day panned out.

Wilson said:

“It’s been unbelievable, the time we have been putting in, one-on-one when we can. Guys look really sharp. It was an excellent day. Defense looked great; offense looked great. I didn’t get to see much special teams, but I’m sure they did good, too.

“It was just the lockeroom. Every guy is excited to go play ball and go do our thing.”

Addition of Russell Wilson puts Denver in Super Bowl contention

Denver Broncos Introduce Their New Quarterback

Last season, Denver showed that, at least, defensively, they are a serious unit. Offensively, the team has struggled. With several stars in Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton and Tim Patrick, the offense struggled to get going with Teddy Bridgewater under center.

The franchise needed a star quarterback to take the reigns. Now they have one of the best. With the 33-year-old, head coach Nathaniel Hackett has the perfect player to bring it all together.

The famous phrase from last season was "let Russ cook", and if one thing is for certain, Hackett will let his quarterback do that. With several weapons on the outside, along with having Javonte Williams at running back, Denver will be putting up points next season.

Defensively, the Broncos showed last season that they can hang with the best. The addition of Dallas Cowboy Randy Gregory will help with their pass rush. Still with Patrick Surtain II and Bradley Chubb just to name a few, the Broncos are going to be a tough proposition in 2022.

They showed their ability last season and now, with the addition of Wilson, Denver is ready to win and win now.

Edited by Windy Goodloe