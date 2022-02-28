“2022 is a glitch” - NFL fans go berserk as rumors of Pat McAfee taking on WWE's Vince McMahon for WrestleMania 38 goes viral

Pat McAfee has become one of the most recognizable faces in the NFL media. His "Pat McAfee Show" has skyrocketed in publicity, and he's more successful at this stage of his life than he ever was as an NFL punter.
Another factor in McAfee's rise to stardom has been his working relationship with the WWE. The former Indianapolis Colts punter has worked as an announcer for WWE since April 2021.
But McAfee's no stranger to the ring, having wrestled in two highly acclaimed matches.
McAfee could be preparing for another match, as WWE insiders have leaked plans for him to fight WWE Chairman and founder Vince McMahon at WrestleMania this April.
Social media went into a frenzy at this news, as WWE has planned a unique card for their grandest show of the year so far. With Logan Paul and Johnny Knoxville likely appearing, one fan tweeted that 2022 is a glitch.
Cody Fulfer used the announcement to formulate a theory on how WWE could introduce one of its expected signings, Cody Rhodes. It would check out for McMahon to pull out of the match at the last second.
After all, McMahon is a whopping 76 years old.
Michael Hamflett got excited at the idea as he speculated McAfee would punt McMahon in the head. For fans of the business, this is a fever dream many wish to come true.
Ryan Perry sees the business side to booking a match between Pat McAfee and McMahon. McMahon last wrestled in 2010, and McAfee is a celebrity thanks to his podcast.
If WWE's goal is to get as many eyes on it as possible, booking this match will certainly help.
One wrestling fan tweeted that this match brings them more excitement than anything else in the business.
Another fan agreed, boldly stating that this year's WrestleMania could be the greatest of all time.
Jackson Oaks tweeted that they're watching WrestleMania for Pat McAfee facing off against McMahon.
Pat McAfee's punt kick is his finishing move, as we saw in two of his previous matches with WWE. One diehard fan tweeted that they'll leave the online message boards happy if they get to see McMahon take a punt kick.
The TBC Podcast acknowledges that they'll be happy if the rumors come true. They bring up that both are great talkers who are captivating talking into the microphone.
Pat McAfee has experience thanks to his podcast and has won over WWE fans with his commentary.
Finally, one fan put it best by merely saying this match is an epic idea.
Pat McAfee was mightily impressive in his two matches
In two matches with WWE's developmental brand, NXT, McAfee surpassed expectations. McAfee received praise from fans and analysts alike for having arguably the most impressive match a non-professional wrestler has had in history.
Should he compete at WrestleMania, it would be fascinating to see if it's against McMahon, who's 42 years his elder.
McAfee has had a busy plate this offseason, including interviewing Aaron Rodgers and being one of the reigning MVP's most trusted media contacts. McAfee's plate is beginning to get full as he's interviewing McMahon on his show Thursday.