“2022 is a glitch” - NFL fans go berserk as rumors of Pat McAfee taking on WWE's Vince McMahon for WrestleMania 38 goes viral

Pat McAfee has become one of the most recognizable faces in the NFL media. His "Pat McAfee Show" has skyrocketed in publicity, and he's more successful at this stage of his life than he ever was as an NFL punter.

Another factor in McAfee's rise to stardom has been his working relationship with the WWE. The former Indianapolis Colts punter has worked as an announcer for WWE since April 2021.

But McAfee's no stranger to the ring, having wrestled in two highly acclaimed matches.

McAfee could be preparing for another match, as WWE insiders have leaked plans for him to fight WWE Chairman and founder Vince McMahon at WrestleMania this April.

Social media went into a frenzy at this news, as WWE has planned a unique card for their grandest show of the year so far. With Logan Paul and Johnny Knoxville likely appearing, one fan tweeted that 2022 is a glitch.

Fiending For Followers ‼️ @Fiend4FolIows



Johnny Knoxville

Pat McAfee

Vince McMahon

Stone Cold

Logan Paul (already confirmed)



2022 is a glitch Fr. Currently rumoured names to have a match at WrestleMania:Johnny KnoxvillePat McAfeeVince McMahonStone ColdLogan Paul (already confirmed)2022 is a glitch Fr. Currently rumoured names to have a match at WrestleMania:Johnny Knoxville Pat McAfeeVince McMahon Stone ColdLogan Paul (already confirmed) 2022 is a glitch Fr. 😂 https://t.co/YO2q5wOs3s

Cody Fulfer used the announcement to formulate a theory on how WWE could introduce one of its expected signings, Cody Rhodes. It would check out for McMahon to pull out of the match at the last second.

After all, McMahon is a whopping 76 years old.

Cody Fulfer @TheSaint1188 The Vince McMahon/Pat McAfee match will be how they introduce Cody Rhodes back to the WWE. Vince will stop the match right after the bell and tell them that he is a 76 year old man and this person will be fighting on behalf of him. Out comes Cody Rhodes. IMO The Vince McMahon/Pat McAfee match will be how they introduce Cody Rhodes back to the WWE. Vince will stop the match right after the bell and tell them that he is a 76 year old man and this person will be fighting on behalf of him. Out comes Cody Rhodes. IMO

Michael Hamflett got excited at the idea as he speculated McAfee would punt McMahon in the head. For fans of the business, this is a fever dream many wish to come true.

Michael Hamflett @MichaelHamflett Vince McMahon is going to INSIST Pat McAfee hit him with a flush punt to the head as hard as he can and INSIST he lays it in and if you don't wanna bathe in that chaos we're not the same Vince McMahon is going to INSIST Pat McAfee hit him with a flush punt to the head as hard as he can and INSIST he lays it in and if you don't wanna bathe in that chaos we're not the same

Ryan Perry sees the business side to booking a match between Pat McAfee and McMahon. McMahon last wrestled in 2010, and McAfee is a celebrity thanks to his podcast.

If WWE's goal is to get as many eyes on it as possible, booking this match will certainly help.

Ryan Perry @BUFBUFLADNYK



Pat McAfee former NFL Punter and now has his own Podcast with over 1 million subscribers



Vince McMahon hasn’t wrestled in over 15 Years and he’s the most well known guy in the company and owns WWE



This match would have so many viewers JDfromNY @JDfromNY206 LOL. Most desperate Wrestlemania ever twitter.com/davemeltzerWON… LOL. Most desperate Wrestlemania ever twitter.com/davemeltzerWON… Realize how big Vince Vs Pat would be?Pat McAfee former NFL Punter and now has his own Podcast with over 1 million subscribersVince McMahon hasn’t wrestled in over 15 Years and he’s the most well known guy in the company and owns WWEThis match would have so many viewers twitter.com/jdfromny206/st… Realize how big Vince Vs Pat would be?Pat McAfee former NFL Punter and now has his own Podcast with over 1 million subscribers Vince McMahon hasn’t wrestled in over 15 Years and he’s the most well known guy in the company and owns WWEThis match would have so many viewers twitter.com/jdfromny206/st…

One wrestling fan tweeted that this match brings them more excitement than anything else in the business.

Jon @WrestlingAvenue More excited for Vince McMahon on Pat McAfee’s show then anything else in wrestling lately. Very intrigued to see how it plays out, and whether there is much of an open discussion as opposed to a controlled angle being executed. Either way, can’t-miss stuff. More excited for Vince McMahon on Pat McAfee’s show then anything else in wrestling lately. Very intrigued to see how it plays out, and whether there is much of an open discussion as opposed to a controlled angle being executed. Either way, can’t-miss stuff.

Another fan agreed, boldly stating that this year's WrestleMania could be the greatest of all time.

king @kingofworld2021 If we get Vince McMahon vs Pat McAfee at #WrestleMania this will be the greatest WrestleMania ever If we get Vince McMahon vs Pat McAfee at #WrestleMania this will be the greatest WrestleMania ever

Jackson Oaks tweeted that they're watching WrestleMania for Pat McAfee facing off against McMahon.

Jackson Oak @JacksonOak1 I’m watching WrestleMania for Vince McMahon vs Pat McAfee I’m watching WrestleMania for Vince McMahon vs Pat McAfee

Pat McAfee's punt kick is his finishing move, as we saw in two of his previous matches with WWE. One diehard fan tweeted that they'll leave the online message boards happy if they get to see McMahon take a punt kick.

No 🇮🇪 @NoNoNo3310 @TheLouisDangoor The day I see Vince McMahon take Pat McAfee’s punt kick is the day I can leave the IWC a happy man @TheLouisDangoor The day I see Vince McMahon take Pat McAfee’s punt kick is the day I can leave the IWC a happy man😂😂

The TBC Podcast acknowledges that they'll be happy if the rumors come true. They bring up that both are great talkers who are captivating talking into the microphone.

Pat McAfee has experience thanks to his podcast and has won over WWE fans with his commentary.

The TBC Podcast 🎙️ @TheTBCPodcast If the @VinceMcMahon and @PatMcAfeeShow rumours bear out then I will be a happy camper. Both Vince and Pat have shown they can perform in the squared circle. Both give killer promos. A few additions and a bit of nice entertainment at #WrestleMania If the @VinceMcMahon and @PatMcAfeeShow rumours bear out then I will be a happy camper. Both Vince and Pat have shown they can perform in the squared circle. Both give killer promos. A few additions and a bit of nice entertainment at #WrestleMania

Finally, one fan put it best by merely saying this match is an epic idea.

Frederick @headreceiver_ Pat McAfee vs Vince McMahon at WrestleMania. Epic. Pat McAfee vs Vince McMahon at WrestleMania. Epic.

Pat McAfee was mightily impressive in his two matches

Indianapolis Colts v New York Jets

In two matches with WWE's developmental brand, NXT, McAfee surpassed expectations. McAfee received praise from fans and analysts alike for having arguably the most impressive match a non-professional wrestler has had in history.

Should he compete at WrestleMania, it would be fascinating to see if it's against McMahon, who's 42 years his elder.

McAfee has had a busy plate this offseason, including interviewing Aaron Rodgers and being one of the reigning MVP's most trusted media contacts. McAfee's plate is beginning to get full as he's interviewing McMahon on his show Thursday.

