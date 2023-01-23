Damar Hamlin and his story have touched the lives of so many people across the world. However, one comedian chose to make fun of the Buffalo Bills safety at a recent ReAwaken America event.
Former SNL cast member Jim Breuer performed a stand-up routine at the event and mocked Hamlin by collapsing on stage. Needless to say, this didn't go over too well with NFL fans, who went on Twitter to express their feelings about Breuer.
Many fans went after the former SNL cast member and those who thought the joke about Hamlin was funny.
Warning: NSFW language
Breuer mocked those who were immunized against the flu, joking about those who haven't been seen as conspiracy theorists and extremists. He then shifted the conversation altogether by saying:
"Here in the NFL..."
The comedian then fell flat on his face and remained stationary on the floor. It was funny to those in the audience at the event who must have felt Damar Hamlin's collapse was hilarious or that making a joke about it was edgy.
However, it was no laughing matter for those in attendance at Paycor Stadium earlier this month.
Damar Hamlin and his path to recovery
In the Buffalo Bills' Week 17 game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Damar Hamlin collapsed after getting up following a play in the first quarter. The matchup between the two AFC powerhouses came to an immediate halt as Hamlin was given medical attention. Staff attended to Hamlin, giving him CPR on the field.
The safety was placed onto a stretcher as an ambulance entered the stadium, which transported him to the nearest medical facility. Hamlin stayed at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for a couple of days and later traveled back to Buffalo. Hamlin is currently recovering from his cardiac arrest at home and fans continue to wish him a speedy recovery.
The safety was in attendance for the Buffalo Bills Divisional round game versus the Bengals.