Damar Hamlin and his story have touched the lives of so many people across the world. However, one comedian chose to make fun of the Buffalo Bills safety at a recent ReAwaken America event.

Former SNL cast member Jim Breuer performed a stand-up routine at the event and mocked Hamlin by collapsing on stage. Needless to say, this didn't go over too well with NFL fans, who went on Twitter to express their feelings about Breuer.

Many fans went after the former SNL cast member and those who thought the joke about Hamlin was funny.

Matthew Carr | M.Ed @realmatthewcarr Jim Breuer. I’m not sharing the video of his god awful set at some Christian tent event. His comedy is absolute trash. Then to mock Damar Hamlin in your set????? Absolute trash. How is this dude even considered a “comedian?” Jim Breuer. I’m not sharing the video of his god awful set at some Christian tent event. His comedy is absolute trash. Then to mock Damar Hamlin in your set????? Absolute trash. How is this dude even considered a “comedian?”

Denis P. Gorman @DenisGorman



One, Jim Breuer is an idiot and has always been an idiot.

Two, if you think it is funny that Damar Hamlin nearly died, then you are an irreparably broken and irredeemable human being, Hemant Mehta @hemantmehta During the "ReAwaken America" event at Christian hate-preacher Greg Locke's tent church, former SNL cast member Jim Breuer mocked flu shots, vaccines, and Damar Hamlin. During the "ReAwaken America" event at Christian hate-preacher Greg Locke's tent church, former SNL cast member Jim Breuer mocked flu shots, vaccines, and Damar Hamlin. https://t.co/4JKEDDO6kr A few thoughts:One, Jim Breuer is an idiot and has always been an idiot.Two, if you think it is funny that Damar Hamlin nearly died, then you are an irreparably broken and irredeemable human being, twitter.com/hemantmehta/st… A few thoughts:One, Jim Breuer is an idiot and has always been an idiot.Two, if you think it is funny that Damar Hamlin nearly died, then you are an irreparably broken and irredeemable human being, twitter.com/hemantmehta/st…

Kurtis Seaboldt @KSeaboldt



I cannot find the words to adequately describe this. Hemant Mehta @hemantmehta During the "ReAwaken America" event at Christian hate-preacher Greg Locke's tent church, former SNL cast member Jim Breuer mocked flu shots, vaccines, and Damar Hamlin. During the "ReAwaken America" event at Christian hate-preacher Greg Locke's tent church, former SNL cast member Jim Breuer mocked flu shots, vaccines, and Damar Hamlin. https://t.co/4JKEDDO6kr Jim Breuer mocks the collapse of Damar Hamlin in front of a laughing crowd.I cannot find the words to adequately describe this. twitter.com/hemantmehta/st… Jim Breuer mocks the collapse of Damar Hamlin in front of a laughing crowd. I cannot find the words to adequately describe this. twitter.com/hemantmehta/st…

Brett Edgerton @EditorEdge



There truly is no bottom for these wretched people. Hemant Mehta @hemantmehta During the "ReAwaken America" event at Christian hate-preacher Greg Locke's tent church, former SNL cast member Jim Breuer mocked flu shots, vaccines, and Damar Hamlin. During the "ReAwaken America" event at Christian hate-preacher Greg Locke's tent church, former SNL cast member Jim Breuer mocked flu shots, vaccines, and Damar Hamlin. https://t.co/4JKEDDO6kr The eruption of laughter after making fun of Damar Hamlin’s near-death incident …There truly is no bottom for these wretched people. twitter.com/hemantmehta/st… The eruption of laughter after making fun of Damar Hamlin’s near-death incident … There truly is no bottom for these wretched people. twitter.com/hemantmehta/st…

Seán Hartnett @SeanLikesSports Hemant Mehta @hemantmehta During the "ReAwaken America" event at Christian hate-preacher Greg Locke's tent church, former SNL cast member Jim Breuer mocked flu shots, vaccines, and Damar Hamlin. During the "ReAwaken America" event at Christian hate-preacher Greg Locke's tent church, former SNL cast member Jim Breuer mocked flu shots, vaccines, and Damar Hamlin. https://t.co/4JKEDDO6kr Imagine the level of jerk you have to be to mock Damar Hamlin or laughing in the audience. The guy suffered cardiac arrest because of a rare blunt force hit that puts the heart in an abnormal rhythm but sure, let's mock a lifethreatening incident and falsely link it to vaccines. twitter.com/hemantmehta/st… Imagine the level of jerk you have to be to mock Damar Hamlin or laughing in the audience. The guy suffered cardiac arrest because of a rare blunt force hit that puts the heart in an abnormal rhythm but sure, let's mock a lifethreatening incident and falsely link it to vaccines. twitter.com/hemantmehta/st…

Alex @AlexMcCollum44 Hemant Mehta @hemantmehta During the "ReAwaken America" event at Christian hate-preacher Greg Locke's tent church, former SNL cast member Jim Breuer mocked flu shots, vaccines, and Damar Hamlin. During the "ReAwaken America" event at Christian hate-preacher Greg Locke's tent church, former SNL cast member Jim Breuer mocked flu shots, vaccines, and Damar Hamlin. https://t.co/4JKEDDO6kr Bro…what… twitter.com/hemantmehta/st… Bro…what… twitter.com/hemantmehta/st…

Warning: NSFW language

Blake Baratz @blakebaratz Hemant Mehta @hemantmehta During the "ReAwaken America" event at Christian hate-preacher Greg Locke's tent church, former SNL cast member Jim Breuer mocked flu shots, vaccines, and Damar Hamlin. During the "ReAwaken America" event at Christian hate-preacher Greg Locke's tent church, former SNL cast member Jim Breuer mocked flu shots, vaccines, and Damar Hamlin. https://t.co/4JKEDDO6kr It takes a special kind of asshole to make a joke about someone who almost died from cardiac arrest. It takes a bunch of idiots who are also assholes to laugh at it. My guess is the majority of you don’t even know what you’re laughing at. Idiots that are ignorant laugh together. twitter.com/hemantmehta/st… It takes a special kind of asshole to make a joke about someone who almost died from cardiac arrest. It takes a bunch of idiots who are also assholes to laugh at it. My guess is the majority of you don’t even know what you’re laughing at. Idiots that are ignorant laugh together. twitter.com/hemantmehta/st…

KRush @Krush59 Hemant Mehta @hemantmehta During the "ReAwaken America" event at Christian hate-preacher Greg Locke's tent church, former SNL cast member Jim Breuer mocked flu shots, vaccines, and Damar Hamlin. During the "ReAwaken America" event at Christian hate-preacher Greg Locke's tent church, former SNL cast member Jim Breuer mocked flu shots, vaccines, and Damar Hamlin. https://t.co/4JKEDDO6kr Nothing to see here, just a bunch of “Christians” mocking what happened to Damar Hamlin and laughing about it. Absolutely disgusting pieces of trash. twitter.com/hemantmehta/st… Nothing to see here, just a bunch of “Christians” mocking what happened to Damar Hamlin and laughing about it. Absolutely disgusting pieces of trash. twitter.com/hemantmehta/st…

Breuer mocked those who were immunized against the flu, joking about those who haven't been seen as conspiracy theorists and extremists. He then shifted the conversation altogether by saying:

"Here in the NFL..."

The comedian then fell flat on his face and remained stationary on the floor. It was funny to those in the audience at the event who must have felt Damar Hamlin's collapse was hilarious or that making a joke about it was edgy.

However, it was no laughing matter for those in attendance at Paycor Stadium earlier this month.

Damar Hamlin and his path to recovery

In the Buffalo Bills' Week 17 game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Damar Hamlin collapsed after getting up following a play in the first quarter. The matchup between the two AFC powerhouses came to an immediate halt as Hamlin was given medical attention. Staff attended to Hamlin, giving him CPR on the field.

The safety was placed onto a stretcher as an ambulance entered the stadium, which transported him to the nearest medical facility. Hamlin stayed at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for a couple of days and later traveled back to Buffalo. Hamlin is currently recovering from his cardiac arrest at home and fans continue to wish him a speedy recovery.

The safety was in attendance for the Buffalo Bills Divisional round game versus the Bengals.

Poll : 0 votes