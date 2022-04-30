"Guess he missed that sweet Hill Street Blues screen time" - NFL fans have hilarious reaction to former player Ed Marinaro's draft day goof up

Former NFL veteran Ed Marinaro made an appearance at the 2022 NFL Draft to announce the Minnesota Vikings' second-round pick, and fans had fun with the results.
Marinaro, who played with the Vikings from 1972-75 before playing a year with both the Jets and Seahawks in the ensuing years, took his sweet time announcing the pick.
Hilarity ensued on social media to the awkward draft-night moment. Marinaro went on for so long without naming the pick that producers had to walk on stage to stop him. Several notable Twitter personalities had some fun at his expense.
Here was one NFL writer's reaction, evoking the days of Marino playing officer Joe Coffe on Hill Street Blues:
NFL Red Zone host Chris Hanson believes that Ed Marinaro has made his first, and last, appearance at the NFL Draft:
SB Nation's Minnesota Vikings page wholeheartedly agrees with that sentiment:
Popular sportsbook Fanduel whipped out the memes to describe the feeling most probably had as Marinaro was killing time on stage like his job description was mercenary:
Coincidentally, PointsBet Sportsbook felt the exact same way:
Action Network, another sportsbook, similarly meme'd away at Marinaro's expense:
Another sports writer brought up his role as the head coach on the popular comedy Blue Mountain State while also acknowledging that Marinaro made the draft as chaotic as the Mountain Goats locker-room:
This sportswriter fears the worst regarding Marino's disastrous appearance:
ESPN NFL insider Dan Graziano used some modern lingo to explain to younger audiences what they just saw:
This sportswriter thinks some self-awareness is needed for the guest NFL Draft announcer:
Ed Marinaro delayed Andrew Booth Jr.'s big moment
Everyone is talking about Ed Marinaro, but he is not the one that got selected with the No. 42 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. That'd be Andrew Booth Jr. out of Clemson. Marinaro was picked with the Vikings' second-round pick 50 years ago, but Friday night was Booth's night. Or at least it was supposed to be.
The former Clemson Tiger is the second DB Minnesota has drafted the past two days, addressing a weakness in the secondary for the Vikings after a poor defensive performance in 2021.
Marinaro, a former RB that was the runner-up to Auburn legend Pat Sullivan in 1971 for the Heisman, was not excited to be drafted by the Minnesota himself half a century ago, and he seemingly took it out on Booth Jr. At least it made for good television.
Q. Did Ed Marinaro ruin Andrew Booth Jr.'s moment?
Yes
No