"Is Reggie Bush ghostwriting this?" - NFL fans had hilarious reactions to New York Giants player calling out Kardashians

New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton has taken a little shot at the Kardashians via his Twitter account. Friday the 13th has many spooky stories associated with it. On that day, SportsCenter's Twitter account posed the following question: What is the scariest curse in sports history?

Slayton did not take too long to reply to the question, and his answer certainly got a reaction. The receiver said that dating a Kardashian is the scariest curse in sports history.

Darius Slayton @Young_Slay2 SportsCenter @SportsCenter



What's the scariest curse in sports history? Friday the 13th got us thinking ...What's the scariest curse in sports history? Friday the 13th got us thinking ...What's the scariest curse in sports history? 😱 Dating a khardashian twitter.com/sportscenter/s… Dating a khardashian twitter.com/sportscenter/s…

As expected, Slayton's response got plenty of NFL fans talking, and one such fan named Clara replied and asked if Reggie Bush was ghostwriting it. Bush dated Kim Kardashian back in 2007. The pair dated for two years.

clara 🌛 @clarasatek @cheekygalaxy @Young_Slay2 Fr just using their name for clout 🥱🥱🥱🥱 is Reggie bush ghost writing this? @cheekygalaxy @Young_Slay2 Fr just using their name for clout 🥱🥱🥱🥱 is Reggie bush ghost writing this?

Another fan posted a tweet and said that the curse is for real, hinting at what Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns are doing in the NBA finals against the Dallas Mavericks. Booker is currently dating Kendall Jenner.

MO @Mohamed74260998 about to get cooked by luka without a second star @Young_Slay2 For real look at devin booker right nowabout to get cooked by luka without a second star @Young_Slay2 For real look at devin booker right now 😂😂😂about to get cooked by luka without a second star ⭐️

Another fan posted and wrote that all the players that had been "affected" by the so-called curse.

A fan posted a picture of Jenner and said that, if the Suns don't advance, then they know who to blame.

A fan named Sharon posted a picture of a laughing face emoji in response to Slayton's answer.

One fan said that Slayton's tweet needs to be in the Twitter Hall of Fame.

A fan named Cat posted and wrote that every athlete that has dated a Kardashian has then had their careers implode.

Another fan posted and said that the curse will make another appearance on Sunday night (when Booker and the Suns play the Mavericks).

Space Cowboy🕸 @BvlletPr8f @Young_Slay2 That curse bout to make another appearance Sunday night @Young_Slay2 That curse bout to make another appearance Sunday night

A fan named Steve said that the receiver's tweet was the funniest thing he has read all morning.

Steve @golfnut5574 @Young_Slay2 This is the funniest thing I read all morning @Young_Slay2 This is the funniest thing I read all morning

Another fan replied and said: "Forget the Madden curse, this one is proven."

KD @Kd_Johnson32 @Young_Slay2 Forget the madden curse…this one is proven @Young_Slay2 Forget the madden curse…this one is proven

Darius Slayton and Giants hoping for improved season in 2022

New York Giants v Miami Dolphins

The Giants, once again, had a season to forget in 2021. The franchise finished rock bottom in the NFC East and often looked out of sorts. In their final 10 games, the offense could only muster 26 points as they were soundly beaten far too often.

With Daniel Jones suffering a neck injury in Week 12, Mike Glennon was thrust into the starting job, and his performance was severely underwhelming. With the organization not picking up Jones' fifth-year option, he is now in the final year of his rookie deal with his future murky at best.

As for Slayton, the receiver played 13 games, but only started five and fell well short of his receiving yards totals from his first two seasons. The 25-year-old ended 2021 with just 26 receptions for only 339 yards and two touchdowns.

With so many unknowns heading into the offseason for New York, one thing is for certain, if they want to avoid another disastrous year, they need to solve their quarterback problems.

Edited by Windy Goodloe