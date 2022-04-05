"ALL I want is for you to play for Tampa Bay" - NFL fans implore Julian Edelman to play with Tom Brady one last time

Retired wide receiver Julian Edelman is garnering plenty of requests from NFL fans to return to the NFL. After a picture of the 35-year-old and former teammate Rob Gronkowski surfaced at a charity event, speculation has been rife that Edelman could make a surprising return.

The retired receiver took to Twitter to post a clip from TV show "Seinfeld" with the caption: "Ugh should i text him?", referring to Gronkowski. This has led NFL fans to go crazy at the prospect of Edelman linking up with Brady, Gronkowski and the Buccaneers.

One fan posted:

"Jules, I Don’t Ask for Much in Life. Jules, Ima simple man w. A Major love for the NFL/You/Brady."

"Jules, my bday is coming up & ALL I want is for you to Play for Tampa Bay!"

ks3825 @ks3825

Jules, my bday is coming up & ALL I want is for you to Play for Tampa Bay!

Other fans posted replies, with one saying they wouldn't mind seeing the 35-year-old playing with Brady and Gronkowski.

justice ;) @justice_curran @Edelman11 yes pls do . as happy as i am that you retired a patriot, i would not mind seeing you, brady, and gronk doing ya thing down in tampa 🤪🤪 @Edelman11 yes pls do . as happy as i am that you retired a patriot, i would not mind seeing you, brady, and gronk doing ya thing down in tampa 🤪🤪

Another posted, reminicing about the receiver's playing days in New England while listing the Buccaneers offense with the 35-year-old in it.

ShabazzROK @RokShabazz ?? Imagine Evans, @Edelman11 Brady with his most reliable weapon especially on 3rd downs.. Mister move the chains.. could the 🐿 be rejoining the?? Imagine Evans, Godwin , Edelman, Gage, and Gronk?? @TomBrady @Edelman11 Brady with his most reliable weapon especially on 3rd downs.. Mister move the chains.. could the 🐿 be rejoining the 🐐 ?? Imagine Evans, Godwin, Edelman, Gage, and Gronk?? @TomBrady

One fan posted that the retired star should do it and make some money and that his fans will be happy to see him play again.

Brian Fair @BrianFa17729662 @Edelman11 Yes. Everyone from New England “retires” and moves to Florida. Do it. Make some money. Your real fans will just enjoy getting to see you play. Go Pats! Go Buccs (when not playing the Pats)!!! @Edelman11 Yes. Everyone from New England “retires” and moves to Florida. Do it. Make some money. Your real fans will just enjoy getting to see you play. Go Pats! Go Buccs (when not playing the Pats)!!!

One fan replied by saying for the receiver to do whatever makes him happy.

George MacKenzie @G_Mack73 @Edelman11 Do what is going to make you happy Julian. Real fans will stick by you and be happy with whatever choice you make. @Edelman11 Do what is going to make you happy Julian. Real fans will stick by you and be happy with whatever choice you make.

Another fan posted that it was a no-brainer for the retired receiver to link up with Brady in Tampa.

Julie G @julie09

It will go down in history!

PLEASE DO IT! DO IT!

Another fan is on board, saying that they want the 35-year-old to come back and play football.

One fan replied saying that they absolutely want the receiver to link up with Brady in Tampa.

The tweets kept coming with another fan posting, "Please do it Jules!".

One Twitter user replied to Edelman's post saying for him to text Gronkowski in an attempt to organize playing in Tampa.

Could Julian Edelman link up with Tom Brady in Tampa?

Denver Broncos v New England Patriots

Without a doubt, the 35-year-old could link up with Brady in Tampa. Having only been out of the game for two years, the wideout would not have lost too much touch.

Would he be the right fit for the Buccaneers offense? Adding in Tom Brady's ultimate security blanket could only mean good things for Tampa.

Since the Buccaneers already have star receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, the 35-year-old could slip under the radar from his slot position and terrorize opposing defenses.

He would likely not command much money either, likely playing on a veteran's wage, so it could work out for both Edelman and the Bucs. Whether or not it happens remains to be seen, but that hasn't stopped fans from trying to persuade the receiver to come out of retirement for one last go around.

