×
Create
Notifications

"Omg it wasn’t a April fool joke" - NFL fans react to Rob Gronkowski's latest social media post fueling speculation of Julian Edelman joining Buccaneers

NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Philadelphia Eagles v Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Philadelphia Eagles v Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Adam Schultz
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Apr 04, 2022 08:19 AM IST
Feature

Future Hall of Fame tight end Rob Gronkowski has caused quite the stir among NFL fans. The 32-year-old posted a picture of himself and former teammate Julian Edelman at a charity event. In the photo, it looks like the former Patriots receiver has been working out.

Just last week, on April Fools' Day, Edelman posted that he was coming out of retirement to join the Buccaneers. Now, Gronkowski's latest post of the pair has fueled speculation that Edelman could, in fact, come out of retirement.

In reaction to the photo and the news, one fan said that "it wasn't an April Fools' joke."

@RobGronkowski @Edelman11 Omg it wasn’t a April fool joke https://t.co/D34LSBD39K

Fans were quick to post about the photo, with one saying the great Patriots trio could be back together.

@RobGronkowski @Edelman11 Hanging out at some kinda bucs camp?? The trio is back?👀

One fan posted that Edelman and Brady were "getting ready for another run."

@RobGronkowski @Edelman11 Awww… it seems #MongoosElman is getting ready for another run? https://t.co/QP8lJovt8A

Another fan replied to the post saying it was time for both to go "to be Bucs and get another Super Bowl win."

@RobGronkowski @Edelman11 Time for both of you to be bucs and get another super bowl win

One fan replied saying that both Gronkowski and Edelman need to play with Brady again.

@RobGronkowski @Edelman11 We need you two with brady!! Lete go!!!

Another account posted simply saying, "Goat (greatest of all-time) reunion."

@RobGronkowski @Edelman11 Goat reunion

The tweets kept coming as another fan wrote that the receiver needs to get on the Bucs roster.

@RobGronkowski @Edelman11 Yeah now get him on the Bucs. Love Jules!!

One fan wants Edelman to come and play for "one more year."

@RobGronkowski @Edelman11 Edelman cmon 1 more year!!!

Another fan tagged the Buccaneers and said "make this happen."

@RobGronkowski @Edelman11 @Buccaneers make this happen

Cameron Smith went a step further and ordered an Edelman Buccaneers jersey in hopes that the receiver would come out of retirement.

@RobGronkowski @Edelman11 Just ordered my Bucs Edelman Jersey, @Edelman11 it's not returnable (I stopped drinking O'douls for a year to save up enough for it... No Pressure🤣)😎🏈. @RobGronkowski don't worry I still have my #Gronk Bucs Jersey though, gonna find a way to get you to sign it this year.

Could Julian Edelman link up with Rob Gronkowski and Tom Brady?

Denver Broncos v New England Patriots
Denver Broncos v New England Patriots

Gronkowski is a free agent at the time of writing, having only signed a one-year deal last season. As for Edelman, the receiver has been retired since 2020, and it would take something serious to drag him out of retirement.

With the Buccaneers trying to go one better than last season when they were bundled out of the playoffs by eventual Super Bowl champions, the Los Angeles Rams, adding a receiver like the 35-year-old, who was Brady's ultimate security blanket, could prove decisive.

While that's likely not going to happen, it hasn't stopped NFL fans from dreaming about a potential return and link up with his former Patriots teammates.

Also Read Article Continues below

Having the legendary trio on the field in 2022 would really be something, and while it is just speculation at this point, the NFL has seen weirder things happen.

Edited by Windy Goodloe
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी