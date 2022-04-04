"Omg it wasn’t a April fool joke" - NFL fans react to Rob Gronkowski's latest social media post fueling speculation of Julian Edelman joining Buccaneers

Future Hall of Fame tight end Rob Gronkowski has caused quite the stir among NFL fans. The 32-year-old posted a picture of himself and former teammate Julian Edelman at a charity event. In the photo, it looks like the former Patriots receiver has been working out.

Just last week, on April Fools' Day, Edelman posted that he was coming out of retirement to join the Buccaneers. Now, Gronkowski's latest post of the pair has fueled speculation that Edelman could, in fact, come out of retirement.

In reaction to the photo and the news, one fan said that "it wasn't an April Fools' joke."

Fans were quick to post about the photo, with one saying the great Patriots trio could be back together.

Zaaider @Zaaider @RobGronkowski @Edelman11 Hanging out at some kinda bucs camp?? The trio is back? @RobGronkowski @Edelman11 Hanging out at some kinda bucs camp?? The trio is back?👀

One fan posted that Edelman and Brady were "getting ready for another run."

Another fan replied to the post saying it was time for both to go "to be Bucs and get another Super Bowl win."

Richard Harrod @rharrod1 @RobGronkowski @Edelman11 Time for both of you to be bucs and get another super bowl win @RobGronkowski @Edelman11 Time for both of you to be bucs and get another super bowl win

One fan replied saying that both Gronkowski and Edelman need to play with Brady again.

Another account posted simply saying, "Goat (greatest of all-time) reunion."

The tweets kept coming as another fan wrote that the receiver needs to get on the Bucs roster.

One fan wants Edelman to come and play for "one more year."

Another fan tagged the Buccaneers and said "make this happen."

Cameron Smith went a step further and ordered an Edelman Buccaneers jersey in hopes that the receiver would come out of retirement.

Could Julian Edelman link up with Rob Gronkowski and Tom Brady?

Denver Broncos v New England Patriots

Gronkowski is a free agent at the time of writing, having only signed a one-year deal last season. As for Edelman, the receiver has been retired since 2020, and it would take something serious to drag him out of retirement.

With the Buccaneers trying to go one better than last season when they were bundled out of the playoffs by eventual Super Bowl champions, the Los Angeles Rams, adding a receiver like the 35-year-old, who was Brady's ultimate security blanket, could prove decisive.

While that's likely not going to happen, it hasn't stopped NFL fans from dreaming about a potential return and link up with his former Patriots teammates.

Having the legendary trio on the field in 2022 would really be something, and while it is just speculation at this point, the NFL has seen weirder things happen.

Edited by Windy Goodloe