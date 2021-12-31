NFL fans lash out at professor who claims Madden games 'dehumanized' black athletes

NFL fans have a ton of respect for the legendary John Madden. The coaching and broadcasting legend's death on Tuesday sent shockwaves throughout the NFL. Unfortunately, an insensitive comment concerning the Madden video game has surfaced and caught the eye of many.
Dr. Andrew McGregor, a professor of history at Dallas College in Texas, posted a since-deleted tweet claiming that the Madden franchise dehumanizes black athletes.
NFL fans didn't take kindly to McGregor's comments. Fans across the world took to social media to let out their feelings about McGregor's post.
The first fan tweet noted McGregor's stupidity. But he also mentioned that the Dallas professor is making his humanity look in question.
Madden was not a racist in any capability. When he coached the Oakland Raiders in the '60s and '70s, he had numerous African Americans on his team in prominent positions and roles. Madden was a person who respected his players, and loved them equally.
Another fan on Twitter said that having a doctorate doesn't make one intelligent.
One fan joked he's no longer a fan of McGregor. It's hard to find anything to disagree with there.
Another fan did not want to greet Dr. McGregor with a good morning.
McGregor's tweet may have been one of the most disliked tweets in the history of the app, as noted by this fan.
In a time where people disagree more often than not, one fan noted how NFL fans came together in their disgust at McGregor's comments.
One person asked what happened to Dr. McGregor's account. After receiving so much backlash almost immediately, he locked his account to protect himself from further comments.
With less than a handful of days to go until the new year, one fan mentioned McGregor as a surprise late entry for the biggest villain of 2021.
Finally, in a meme NFL fans can laugh with, someone posted a live shot of McGregor after social media attacked him.
Madden's legacy has impacted numerous generations of NFL fans and players. McGregor's beliefs united social media against him. It shows how beloved Madden is across the NFL world.