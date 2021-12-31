NFL fans lash out at professor who claims Madden games 'dehumanized' black athletes

NFL fans have a ton of respect for the legendary John Madden. The coaching and broadcasting legend's death on Tuesday sent shockwaves throughout the NFL. Unfortunately, an insensitive comment concerning the Madden video game has surfaced and caught the eye of many.

Dr. Andrew McGregor, a professor of history at Dallas College in Texas, posted a since-deleted tweet claiming that the Madden franchise dehumanizes black athletes.

NFL fans didn't take kindly to McGregor's comments. Fans across the world took to social media to let out their feelings about McGregor's post.

The first fan tweet noted McGregor's stupidity. But he also mentioned that the Dallas professor is making his humanity look in question.

Madden was not a racist in any capability. When he coached the Oakland Raiders in the '60s and '70s, he had numerous African Americans on his team in prominent positions and roles. Madden was a person who respected his players, and loved them equally.

JB @OldTownCards @admcgregor85 I have lots of opinions on Dr. Andrew McGregor. The creation of this tweet was not a great development for him. It further glamorized his stupidity and dehumanized him, helping to establish his idiocy that has grown worse as he’s continued to double down. @admcgregor85 I have lots of opinions on Dr. Andrew McGregor. The creation of this tweet was not a great development for him. It further glamorized his stupidity and dehumanized him, helping to establish his idiocy that has grown worse as he’s continued to double down.

Another fan on Twitter said that having a doctorate doesn't make one intelligent.

Gary Sheffield Jr. @GarysheffieldJr Dr. Andrew McGregor’s Madden take is living proof that being a doctor shouldn’t imply you’re smart.



Unless you start developing your abilities to think for yourself, you’ll always be useless to society. Doesn’t matter what sheet of paper a college awards you. Dr. Andrew McGregor’s Madden take is living proof that being a doctor shouldn’t imply you’re smart.Unless you start developing your abilities to think for yourself, you’ll always be useless to society. Doesn’t matter what sheet of paper a college awards you.

One fan joked he's no longer a fan of McGregor. It's hard to find anything to disagree with there.

Another fan did not want to greet Dr. McGregor with a good morning.

morgan 🐉 @tokyoXmo Good morning to everybody except Dr Andrew McGregor. Good morning to everybody except Dr Andrew McGregor.

McGregor's tweet may have been one of the most disliked tweets in the history of the app, as noted by this fan.

Coach Evans @coachevans1973 Got to hand it to Andrew McGregor, not only did he get is tweet in just in time for Worst tweet of the year, but damn he tweeted top 5 worst tweet in twitter history 🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️ Got to hand it to Andrew McGregor, not only did he get is tweet in just in time for Worst tweet of the year, but damn he tweeted top 5 worst tweet in twitter history 🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️

In a time where people disagree more often than not, one fan noted how NFL fans came together in their disgust at McGregor's comments.

Zackfig 🅅🅂 @Zackfig It's beautiful how, in a moment resembling the x-mas truce of 1914, the whole internet united in their contempt for History Professor Andrew McGregor after he decided to become Twitter's character of the day. It's beautiful how, in a moment resembling the x-mas truce of 1914, the whole internet united in their contempt for History Professor Andrew McGregor after he decided to become Twitter's character of the day.

One person asked what happened to Dr. McGregor's account. After receiving so much backlash almost immediately, he locked his account to protect himself from further comments.

Camila Harrison @CamilaHarrison7 What happened to Dr. Andrew McGregor? poor baby locked his acct now hahahaahhahaa What happened to Dr. Andrew McGregor? poor baby locked his acct now hahahaahhahaa

With less than a handful of days to go until the new year, one fan mentioned McGregor as a surprise late entry for the biggest villain of 2021.

M@rk.🐛🦟🦗🐜🐛 @Scavvvv Dr. Andrew McGregor comes out of NOWHERE to take the crown as the biggest villain of 2021. Truly astonishing. Dr. Andrew McGregor comes out of NOWHERE to take the crown as the biggest villain of 2021. Truly astonishing.

Finally, in a meme NFL fans can laugh with, someone posted a live shot of McGregor after social media attacked him.

Madden's legacy has impacted numerous generations of NFL fans and players. McGregor's beliefs united social media against him. It shows how beloved Madden is across the NFL world.

