"You don't see Patrick Mahomes doing sh*t like this" - NFL fans react to Tom Brady's contract update

With the NFL Draft just days away, Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have reportedly agreed to restructure the quarterback's contract.

As per NFL insider Adam Schefter, the adjustment will see the team open up over $9 million in cap space. Despite the restructure, as things stand, the three-time MVP is set to be a free agent come the end of the upcoming season.

NFL fans, of course, had their opinions on the move. The quarterback once again showed that he is ready to restructure his deal to give his side a better chance heading into next season.

One NFL fan lauded Brady for the move while taking a dig at Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who made headlines a few years ago for signing a record $500 million deal.

Another fan explained that this is exactly how the quarterback has continued to find success over the years.

Twitter user Bryan too shared this sentiment and reasoned how this is what eventually stopped the Seahawks from establishing a dynasty in Seattle.

Another fan went on to take a dig at Aaron Rodgers as well, who signed a new deal which will see him earn an average of $50 million over the next three seasons.

What's interesting to note is that Rodgers lost his main weapon this offseason with the departure of Davante Adams to the Raiders. This came only days after the Packers quarterback signed his new contract.

Another fan agreed with the same notion and believed that this was the difference which separated Brady from Aaron Rodgers over the years.

One NFL fan said that Brady restructuring his contract for his team's benefit almost feels like an annual ritual at this point.

One fan, though, feels that the restructure will only come back to haunt the Buccaneers next year. The fan even compared the Buccaneers' cap situation for 2023 to that of a crashing train.

Tom Brady admits to be nearing the end of his NFL career

Speaking to ESPN, Tom Brady admitted that despite coming out of a short-lived 40 day retirement, his NFL playing days are nearly over:

"I know I don't have a lot left, I really do. I know I'm at the end of my career. I wish you could go forever, but it's just not and football comes at too high of a cost now. My kids are getting older and it's just getting harder and harder to miss these things. But, I wanted to give myself and my teammates and our organization another incredible opportunity to accomplish something that we'd all be very proud of."

Whether or not the quarterback will return for the 2023 NFL season remains to be seen. But for now, his goal is clear for everyone. Do whatever it takes to win Super Bowl number eight.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar